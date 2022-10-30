Two schoolteachers who grew up in Baton Rouge and a mother who moved here after Hurricane Katrina are vying to land the open District 3 seat on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board.
They are seeking to replace Tramelle Howard, who's opted not to run for reelection. The election is Nov. 8 and a runoff, if necessary, Dec. 10.
Only two of the candidates, Carla Powell and Jamie Robinson, are raising money and actively campaigning.
The third candidate, Bernadette Thomas, who grew up in New Orleans, has spent $121 and does not appear to have done much more. Thomas did not return multiple phone calls and emails seeking comment for this story.
Powell and Robinson have raised about the same amount of money so far, $5,100 and $4,152, respectively.
All but $100 of Powell’s total is from Future PAC, the political arm of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. Robinson has been endorsed by and received contributions from several local elected officials as well as both the major teachers unions in town. He has also worked for or worked with several elected officials on political campaigns, including Howard's predecessor, Kenyatta Nelson-Smith. He serves on the Airport Commission and the board for the Council on Aging.
Two interest groups — the Baton Rouge Alliance for Students and Democrats for Education Reform — are spending on Powell's behalf via their political arms. They’ve reported spending $18,750 and $5,300, respectively.
Both groups support charter schools, an area of disagreement between Powell and Robinson.
Powell said she supports high-quality Type 1 charter schools, which operate via contracts with the parish school system as opposed to the state.
“We can keep an eye on how the funds are being managed and whether or not they are high-quality options,” Powell said.
Robinson, by contrast, is critical of charter schools. While he said he’s OK with a handful of the more established, homegrown schools, he is generally not a fan.
“Charter schools overall concern me because it opens up a gateway for something that hurts children and that don't have the best interests of children at heart,” Robinson said.
District 3 is centered around Scotlandville. It stretches from the edge of Baker south to Capitol High and is bounded on the east by Plank Road and the west by the Mississippi River. Ninety-six percent of its 24,000 registered voters are Black, and 76% are Democrat. All three candidates running are Black Democrats.
Powell and Robinson both teach in out-of-parish high schools in Iberville and Pointe Coupee, respectively, but otherwise they have little in common.
Powell, 43, has spent 17 years teaching social studies and said she loves sharing with other teachers what she’s learned. Fourteen of those years were in the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, starting in 2004. Eventually, she taught at her alma mater, Scotlandville High. In 2019, though, she left, first to West Baton Rouge and then to Iberville Parish.
“I transferred across the river because I am a single parent who needed more money and they gave me more money,” Powell said.
In summer 2014, she left the classroom for 15 months to run a community center down the street, but the relatively low salary led her to return to the classroom.
Powell is a third-generation graduate of Scotlandville High and now her 15-year-old son goes there. She is also an associate minister at Mount Zion Baptist Church of Scotlandville.
Robinson has been teaching math at Livonia High since 2019. Though he says he's received good evaluations, he's not planning to make it his profession. He said he took the job as a favor to the school’s principal, whom he knows and who was desperate to find teachers. He sees a lot of burnout among his peers. He said schools often mismanage the time of educators.
“There’s no time to plan. We can’t grade papers or call parents,” he said. “We have to meet with experts.”
Teacher problems also concern Powell. She said she wants in-depth surveys that focus on why teachers are leaving. She also wants to commission a districtwide operational audit.
“We still have like a 100 vacancies for teaching positions in our school district,” Powell said. “That is a serious problem.”
It’s a problem she said she sees firsthand with her son, who is getting fill-in, remote instruction.
“He still does not have a chemistry teacher,” she said. “He hasn’t had one all school year.”
Powell serves on the boards of state and national social studies teachers associations; she’s a past president and currently president-elect of the state association.
She said she gives lessons in class about the democratic process.
“What I’ve taught the kids, I’m now living,” she said.
She originally was going to wait to seek public office until she retired, but accelerated her plans after learning Howard was bowing out.
Robertson, who is 23, is a man in a hurry. He graduated from high school at 15 and jumped right into the political world.
“I’ve done everything early,” he said.
In 2020, Robinson ran unsuccessfully in a crowded field for a seat on the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council, but said the pandemic made in-person campaigning impossible.
“This time, we are not leaving any stone unturned or any door unknocked,” Robinson said.
Robinson is no stranger to South Foster Drive. He spoke at his first School Board meeting while still a student at Capitol High. These days, he attends and speaks at most meetings.
He's emerged as a strident critic of schools Superintendent Sito Narcisse but said he would seek to work with Narcisse if elected. He blames the current board for the problems of the Narcisse administration.
“The School Board failed in their responsibility to make sure he was going about things the right way,” Robinson said.
Powell sat down with Narcisse for the first time a few weeks ago and said she likes the ideals behind his vision but said she’s looking beyond Narcisse.
“Our residents want to see a better ecosystem that will be sustained for years, and one that won’t change with a new superintendent,” she said.