LSU’s traditional Greek Life bid day, at which scores of young women and men receive invitations to join sororities and fraternities, has been canceled because of the coronavirus and the final step in the recruitment process will be conducted by email.
LSU's Office of Greek Life confirmed the changes Friday, a day after notifying students. The change comes after moving to online all recruitment by members of the Panhellenic Council -- the governing body for sororities on campus -- and most of the recruitment for the Interfraternity Council -- the governing body for fraternities on campus.
Associate Dean of Students and Director of Greek Life Angela Guillory said new sorority members will receive bids via email on Aug. 24, the same day on which in-person bids had been set. This enhanced version of Bid Day will begin at 6 p.m. and last until 11 p.m.
New members will then visit their chapter houses at scheduled times in groups of 22. Each sorority will have no more than 28 current chapter members in house to greet the new members. Typically there can be five dozen people in a house during regular recruitment and even hundreds on days when bids are announced.
State reopening restrictions limit crowd sizes to 50 or fewer people.
LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard confirmed that social distancing and other state and CDC coronavirus guidelines will still be in place for those house visits.
Directional markers will be placed around every sorority house, making sure both current and new members stay to the right when walking through hallways and use the marked entrances and exits throughout their visits.
The LSU Panhellenic Council counted a record number of 1,440 potential new members signed up for recruitment.
According to an email obtained by The Advocate, sororities were informed of the decision made by Greek Life on Thursday morning.