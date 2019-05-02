The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board on Thursday finally settled on Tramelle Howard as its vice president, ending a protracted leadership struggle that began in January.

The 7-to-0 vote for Howard also ended the four-month tenure of Jill Dyason. The leadership fight often pitted white board members versus black board members.

Dyason, who is white, did not vote Thursday. Upset at the turn of events, she walked out of the room when it came her time to vote. She later returned.

Moments before the vote, Dyason had asked the board to approve Howard, who is black, by acclamation rather than require all board members to vote. Fellow board member David Tatman wasn’t having it.

“I’m calling for a roll call vote,” Tatman said. “I don’t want to do it by acclamation.”

The re-vote on board vice president was part of the settlement of a lawsuit brought by Baton Rouge attorney Donald Hodge. On Jan. 17 when Dyason was selected as vice president, Hodges comments were cut short when he tried to protest Dyason’s candidacy because she had signed the petition to place the proposition to create a City of St. George on the ballot.

The board and Hodges reached a settlement to the lawsuit on April 16, agreeing to pay Hodge $2,435 in court costs as well as to vote again on who should be the second-in-charge of the nine-member board.

The board repeatedly deadlocked during the April 25 revote, with neither Mark Bellue, who is white, nor Dadrius Lanus, who is black, able to win five votes. As long as the deadlock continued, Dyason remained as vice president.

Hodge threatened to go back to court if the board didn’t declare the vice president seat vacant.

The board on Thursday moved immediately to do just that, voting 6-1. Dyason voted no and fellow board member Connie Bernard abstained. Board member Dawn Collins did not attend Thursday’s meeting.

"None of the issues related to any of Ms. Dyason's actions or duties as vice president," said Board President Mike Gaudet.

Board member Dadrius Lanus, who had tried three times previously to be vice president, unable to get the five votes, said Thursday that Howard will do a great job.

Gary Chambers, publisher of The Rouge Collection, said he’s happy Howard is the new vice president, but was upset that the board did not choose Lanus in the prior votes, saying “you don’t get to choose our leaders.”

“You said we’ll vote for a black person, just not him. That’s wrong,” Chambers said.

Dyason’s decision to sign the St. George petition last July proved a flashpoint. The St. George initiative grew out of discontent with public schools in south Baton Rouge. If successful in forming a city, St. George has plans to try to form a companion school district, carving the area out of the East Baton Rouge Parish school system.

When her signature was revealed in mid-January, Dyason, whose district is based in St. George, said she signed the petition only to let the people vote on this contentious issue. She said that in her view the latest St. George petition has more to do with creating a city than any changes in schooling, and it has no bearing on her School Board service or whether she would make a good board vice president.

Hodge did not mince words. He attacked the latest proposed boundaries of St. George.

“They intentionally drew out the black children in this parish,” he said. “That is racist where you admit it or not.”