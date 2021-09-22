Officials in the state Department of Education said Wednesday they are launching a program to offer $35 million in grants for districts that want to overhaul their public schools.

"We are accepting the most innovative ideas from the field to help generate sustainable excellence in schools across the state," state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said in a statement.

"We must empower our school systems to challenge the status quo and think big about how we can boost students' performance."

The effort is called the "Reimagine School Systems" program.

Winners will get technical support to implement the changes and funding for planning.

The deadline to apply is Dec. 16.