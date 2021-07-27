LSU and other higher education officials said Tuesday they will be making decisions shortly on face masks and other mandates to cope with the latest surge in cases of the coronavirus.

LSU is set to hold a forum this week ahead of a final decision on whether students should be required to wear masks indoors.

An advisory panel last week recommended the masks for classrooms, other indoor settings and on campus transportation.

The school's Health and Medical Advisory Committee also said all students should be required to undergo testing for COVID-19 before they arrive on campus.

The fall semester begins Aug. 23.

The state Board of Regents, which oversees colleges and universities statewide, is surveying campuses and will be hosting a gathering before classes begin on possible change in guidance.

Regents are also set to meet with student body presidents and others to discuss how to encourage students to get the vaccine.

Louisiana's vaccination rate is one the lowest in the nation, and the rate for students is said to be in the 20's.

Public higher education officials generally believe they cannot mandate vaccines for students.

Loyola University in New Orleans, which is a private school, has reported a student vaccination rate of more than 90% after mandating the shots for attendance.

The vaccine issue is also expected to surface when the regents meet Aug. 10, primarily to update sexual misconduct rules.

Jim Henderson, president of the University of Louisiana System, said Tuesday he expects his nine schools will follow recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which may suggest wider use of face masks while indoors.

The system includes the University of New Orleans, Southeastern Louisiana University and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Henderson said doubling down on efforts to get students vaccinated is another priority.

"It is up to individuals to protect themselves and take responsibility," he said.

Monty Sullivan, president of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, said the latest surge has gotten the attention of school leaders.

"It is clear the numbers are climbing at a pace that is alarming," Sullivan said.

"I am hopeful at this point we will be able to see this surge slowed but the data does not suggest that at all," he said.

"One of the things we are considering is a mask mandate," Sullivan said, emphasizing that no final decision has been made.

Enrollment at the 12 schools that make up the system dropped 12% last fall, mostly because of the pandemic.

More than 53,000 students signed up for fall 2020 classes compared to nearly 60,000 the year before.

"Our fall enrollment looks like the fall of '19 levels, which is great news," Sullivan said.

But he said concerns remain on whether the turnout will meet early expectations.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.