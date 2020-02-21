Twenty-four individuals, including a Baton Rouge metro councilman and two top school administrators, are candidates to replace Warren Drake as superintendent of the East Baton Rouge Parish school system.
The top administrators are Adam Smith, associate superintendent of academic programs, and Quentina Timoll, assistant superintendent of curriculum & instruction. Smith is a veteran of the school system and has served in many roles through the years. Timoll was hired by Drake in 2017 after working as a top administrator in St. John the Baptist Parish.
Baton Rouge Metro Councilman LaMont Cole’s day job is as chief academic officer of CSAL Inc., short for Community School for Apprenticeship Learning School District. Before joining CSAL, which operates three charters schools in Baton Rouge, Cole was the principal of Capitol and Park Forest middle schools.
They are joined by other prominent figures, including former Louisiana Recovery School District Superintendent Paul Vallas and Marshall Tuck, former president of the southern California-based charter school group, Green Dot Schools.
Austin-based JG Consulting, the search firm hired by the parish School Board, released the 24 names pursuant to a public records request filed Monday by The Advocate. The 30-day deadline to apply expired Sunday at midnight.
The total of application was smaller than expected.
James Guerra, founder and CEO of JG Consulting, had said he was expecting to receive between 30 and 60 applications. He said he’s basing that estimate on what the the firm has seen in past searches conducted in school districts the size of East Baton Rouge Parish.
East Baton Rouge has more than 80 schools, 10 of them charter schools, that educate collectively more than 41,000 children. Drake is retiring June 30 after five years at the helm.
In an email Friday, Guerra said he will soon send the application documents of the 24 candidates.
The applicants were asked to supply their résumé, a letter of interest, job references and college transcripts. They also had to complete a verification form where they attest to a series of things, including that they have not been charged with certain crimes and have not been investigated before for “any alleged misconduct.”
Guerra and fellow team members Alton Frailey and Patricia Linares, both of them retired superintendents, are in the process of narrow down the applicant pool to 15 people. The top 10 applicants will be “Group A,” and five more candidates who did not make the top group will be “Group B.” The firm is not planning to rank them.
The board plans to review their applications as well as additional information developed by the firm between Saturday, Feb. 29 and March 5. On that day, the board is scheduled to decide which candidates to bring back for interviews.
After the board settles on who to interview, JG plans to organize one, perhaps two, rounds of interviews between March 16 and March 31. The timeline calls for selecting a superintendent by early April.