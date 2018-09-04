A group headed by a member of the Board of Regents blasted Tuesday LSU President F. King Alexander for the university’s recent decision to stop automatically disqualifying applicants who score too low on the ACT college board admissions test.

“We must stop King Alexander from lowering standards at LSU!” Put Louisiana First stated on its Facebook page, complete with a photo of Alexander wearing a crown.

“It took years of dedicated effort to raise LSU's average ACT score for admitted freshmen from below 20 to 27. This is an incredible increase. …For many years high performing students left for other state Flagship Universities never to return. Now students with the skills to build a bright future for Louisiana are remaining in state to contribute.”

“I hate to see King Alexander tear all of that down, that’s my personal opinion,” said Richard Lipsey, a long-time member of the Board of Regents, in an interview with The Advocate Tuesday.

“It seems that there are those that don’t want facts to get in the way of their rumor rants. Fact, LSU entering class this fall is tied for the highest ACT average in history. Tied with last year’s class. The average GPA of this class actually went up from a 3.56 to a 3.64,” Alexander responded Tuesday in an email. “I feel like we are in pretty good company when we adopt practices that are used at every Ivy league institution, every SEC university except Miss State and Arkansas, every Big Ten university except only Iowa, every University of California institution. I accept the criticism that LSU is now acting more like UT Austin, UNC Chapel Hill, the University of Virginia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Harvard, Yale, UCLA and Berkeley. How does this destroy decades of progress?”

After nearly 30 years of rejecting out-of-hand applicants whose ACT failed to meet the minimum, LSU is embracing a “holistic admissions.” Greater weight will be put on personal recommendations, student-written essays, and outside activities, as well as continued emphasis on grade point averages, thereby opening LSU’s doors to students who test poorly but otherwise have good credentials.

A shift from purely objective standards to one requiring more subjectivity is dangerous in a state as political-oriented as Louisiana, Lipsey said. One of the key criticisms of “holistic admissions” is that away from the checklist administrators have cover for admitting the poorly qualified children of big donors and political wheels.

“He is opening the door for chaos,” Lipsey said.

Lipsey said he is speaking for himself and not in any official capacity as member and former chairman of the board that oversees all higher public education systems in the state.

Lipsey heads “Put Louisiana First,” which filed formation papers with the state in August. He described the group as one providing information about important issues, such as roads, state finances, and yes, education. He wouldn’t say who is donating money and the group’s Internal Revenue status means he doesn’t have to disclose.

