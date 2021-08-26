Teachers are generally happy with their jobs, view their workload as the biggest source of stress and see Louisiana's accountability system for educators as unfair, according to a survey released Thursday morning by the LSU School of Education.

A total of 1,207 public, private and other teachers responded to the survey, which is about 3% of teachers statewide.

The questions were asked in the fall of 2020 at a time when both public and private schools were scrambling to offer instruction in-person and online during the coronavirus pandemic.

The report showed that 45.6% of those questioned said they were satisfied with their career choice and 30.6% said they somewhat agree with that view.

It said 27.6% of respondents listed time, workload and expectations as their biggest source of stress followed by student learning and accountability, 17.6%; the appropriateness of the curriculum, 14.1%; and support from administrators, 12.2%.

Asked if the state's accountability system is fair to teachers 33.5% strongly disagreed and 26.7% somewhat disagreed.

Teachers are subject to periodic reviews of their job performance, and schools and school districts are subjected to yearly performance scores and letter grades based largely how students fare on springtime tests in math, English, science and social studies.

However, those teacher reviews are temporarily sidelined because of the pandemic, and state officials have requested a waiver from federal officials that could suspend the issuance of school and district letter grades too.

Barely half of teachers -- 49.7% -- said parents are engaged in their children's education.

The survey consisted of 64 items and was sent to school districts electronically.

Superintendents were asked to distribute the survey, and not all 69 districts took part.

The report said few teachers in urban settings took part, and 87% of respondents were White educators.