Five dozen students across the Capitol region are semifinalists for a National Merit Scholarship, out of 16,000 semiﬁnalists nationwide for the 65th annual scholarship competition.

The 60 high school seniors will continue on to compete for 7,500 scholarships. The scholarships are worth more than $31 million and will be awarded in the spring.

Semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level. More than 90% of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, with about half of the finalists receiving scholarships and earning the merit scholar title.

Semifinalists were drawn from a pool of 1.5 million juniors in 21,000 high schools who took the PSAT in 2018.

The latest semifinalists in the capital region:

BATON ROUGE

Baton Rouge Magnet High: Vishal Easwar, Bingmiao Guan, Steven Guo, Madelyn R. Keller, Miles I. Lee, Ali Marzoughi, Ranna Okeil, Khanh C. Pham, Krishna R. Pochana, Alison Qi, Grace Y. Qian, Amanda N. Richter, Amy E. Ruckman, Marcus C. Schafer, Cindy Y. Zheng and Kevin Zhou

Catholic High: Nicholas M. Fanguy, Francis C. Finucane, Elliot D. Fontenot, Jefferson F. Koonce, Joshua J. Langlois and Stewart A. Roeling

The Dunham School: Ciara P. Venable

Episcopal High: Sara E. Be, Valerie E. Beggs, John S. Campbell, Trevor S. Heath, Nicholas L. Johannessen, Celia A. Kiesel, Laura J. Kurtz, Wyatt J. Laiche, John A. Pojman, Adam L. Reid and Ian M. Sabolik

Lee High: Wenlin W. Ng, Ryan H. Thomas, Natasha Thorpe and Evonne Yang

LSU Lab School: Isabelle Cashe, Elise M. Gutierrez, Nils Newhauser, Hannah V. Traylor and David B. Winstead

Parkview Baptist High: Matthew B. McKey

Runnels School: Aubri M. Watts

St. Joseph’s Academy: Stephanie N. Armond, Mary C. Daniels, Mary M Marchand, Sara G. Mayeux, Shreya V. Reshbmwala, Claire M. Tate and Thuc Nhan N. Tran

Woodlawn High: Joshua L. Serio

DENHAM SPRINGS

Denham Springs High: Sophie K. Faircloth and Kateland N. Howard

GONZALES

Homeschool: Nathaniel J. Spears

WATSON

Live Oak High: Emily G. Rushing and Tyler A. Zeringue

ZACHARY

Zachary High: Logan C. Ladnier, Miranda N. Schaefer and John M. Varnado

