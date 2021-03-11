After the federal government denied a $14.6 million loan to help rebuild Baker High School — which has sat unrepaired since the August 2016 floods — district leaders have called a special meeting tonight to decide what to do next.

Baker City Schools have until the next day, Friday, to decide whether to appeal the Feb. 10 rejection of the loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

School district representatives met Tuesday with USDA officials to pin down more precisely why the loan was rejected and to gauge whether an appeal is worth it. Interim Superintendent is set to brief the five-member Baker School Board at the 6 p.m. special meeting, which was announced Wednesday.

Those interested can watch the meeting live on YouTube.

If that decision holds, Baker City Schools will have to turn to private banks for a loan, likely for less money and at a higher interest rate. With less money, the school district would have to downscale the scope of the construction project, or perhaps do the work over a longer time frame.

The suburban school district has banked on landing the federal loan since August 2019, when it received preliminary approval from the agency’s Rural Development division. But 18 months later, after much back and forth, the USDA said no.

In its Feb. 10 letter, the USDA said Baker’s plans to rely on bonds issued by the Louisiana Community Development Authority were not secure enough.

“After extensive reviews by program staff and legal counsel, we have determined that none of the proposed structures comply with the agency’s regulations for permissible security interests,” wrote Corey Young, a USDA community programs state specialist based in Alexandria.

Board attorney Winston Decuir Sr., who has participated in the USDA negotiations, said the agency prefers a dedicated financing source from the places it loans money to, whereas Louisiana is looser with what is required to underwrite such loans.

The August 2016 floods caused extensive damage to schools across the metro Baton Rouge area, but almost all of them have since been repaired, rebuilt, torn down or relocated. Baker High, located at 3200 Groom Road, however is still in largely the same shape it was in the days after the flood.

Since fall 2016, the high school's students have been attending classes two miles east down Groom Road at Baker Middle School. Meanwhile, the middle school students occupy Bakerfield Elementary's campus, and Bakerfield and Baker Heights students share the Baker Heights campus.

The Baker school district has plans to spend as much as $23 million to modernize the campus with a mix of renovations, new construction and demolitions. Built to accommodate 1,500 students, Baker High would shrink to a 675-student capacity — the high school currently enrolls 450 students, about 100 students fewer than three years ago.