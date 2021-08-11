As her senior year at French Settlement High School kicked off Wednesday morning, Kaylee Kyzar was feeling excited about a new year she hopes will spell a return to some of the high school experiences the pandemic has taken away.

The first day of school passed that eye test at FSHS: While masks covered their faces, students streamed from class to class through the school’s muggy courtyard, carrying backpacks and chatting with friends they hadn’t seen since the spring.

While she’s excited that in-person school is back, Kyzar fears COVID-19’s rapidly spreading delta variant could at any moment force a return to her Zoom screen, robbing her of a cheerleading season, prom and graduation.

“I’m so excited to see friends and start my college search,” said Kyzar. “But we still don’t know if we’re going to be in school all year or if we’re going to be sent home.”

Kyzar’s excitement and nerves were reflected among administrators, teachers and students at two Livingston Parish public schools as the district ushered in a new school year, a second new beginning that has come while COVID-19 rages in their communities.

Livingston, like all of Louisiana’s 64 parishes, is in the “high-risk” category for COVID-19 spread as the virus’s more-transmissible delta variant flies through the population. Few people are vaccinated in the parish, creating prime conditions for outbreaks stemming from indoor meetings and gatherings.

While students split time between remote and in-person classes last year, this fall the school district is proceeding fully in-person. All students and staff will be required to wear masks inside after Gov. John Bel Edwards signed an executive order requiring them indoors as the state battles its worst-ever COVID surge.

At FSHS and Walker High School, students and teachers largely adhered to the mask mandate Wednesday morning, while administrators appeared more lax in practice. Some neglected to don face coverings while wandering around the main office as they made copies or paused for personal conversations with staff.

Walker High Principal Jason St. Pierre touted the school’s COVID-19 mitigation measures, including touch-free water dispensers and heightened sanitation protocols. Although the precautions undoubtedly changed the look and feel of the new school year, St. Pierre was unmoved in his confidence the upcoming semester would be a positive one.

“For all the fear and anxiety and apprehension … we’re going to do what it takes to make a successful year,” he said.

Many Livingston Parish residents have expressed trepidation and outright fury at the governor’s mask mandate, but St. Pierre said there has not been much pushback from either parents or students at the high school.

However, Walker High students were required to wear masks through the end of last academic year, meaning they were accustomed to the policy that grates on some irate parents flocking to social media to voice their frustration.

“I think people are ready to get back to school, to some sense of normalcy during a pandemic where there’s concern and caution,” St. Pierre said. “The No. 1 thing we’re concerned about is student safety.”

Desire to return to classrooms may be outpacing whatever anti-mask anger parents or students are harboring, said FSHS Principal John Chewning.

“The one thing that parents might have been more opposed to than masking was keeping kids home all day,” he said.

Vaccines have also emerged as a flashpoint in Livingston Parish, where misinformation has clouded the rollout of shots that health experts tout as safe and effective in curbing the spread.

Aside from explaining that the shots keep them from needing to quarantine if they make contact with an infected person, Chewning is keeping discussion of vaccines with staff and students to a minimum.

He isn’t certain how many staff are vaccinated, he said.

“I wouldn’t feel comfortable asking any of them if they are or aren’t,” he said. “I’m not gonna push that on anybody.”

Daniel Brown, a first-year media teacher at French Settlement, said having the vaccine made him feel safer entering a classroom for the first time. “I help my grandmother out a lot, who’s 85 years old, so that worries me a little bit,” Brown said. “But I’m just trusting that the vaccine does what it’s supposed to do, and masks are a safety net, as well.”

At Walker High, Instructional Coach Kelly Becnel said administrators and faculty are prepared for the worst if students get sick.

“We are comfortable with Google Classroom for those kids that may have to quarantine, so the stress level is not near what it was last year,” she said.

And, sure enough, several students were already in quarantine on the first day, Becnel said.

Nevertheless, English teacher Nicole Lyles, who has taught for 20 years, said the first day was “going smoothly.” The students had, overall, complied with the mask mandate throughout the morning.

“I think the students are excited to be back, but I think they’re still a little concerned about the unknown,” she said.

Acting as a teacher’s aide in a small marketing class, senior Bethany Wilson gushed about her final year before graduation that she was sure would “go by in a flash.” But she also recognized how her educational experience had been vastly altered by the pandemic.

“I’m hoping this year can be at least a new normal, that we don’t get shut down in the middle of the year,” she said. “I’m hoping we can start bringing back pep rallies and stuff like that.”

When the mid-morning tone signaled a class change, students streamed out of their classrooms, flooding the hallways and sidewalks in chatting, laughing packs. Most wore their masks, albeit occasionally below their noses; the odd student here and there went entirely maskless with no comment from passing teachers or administrators.

For junior Natalie Gallman, the mitigation measures in place for her first day back were a welcome relief.

“It’s very different being like, you have to have a mask on,” she said. “I think it’s good that they’re being more strict about it, because I know a lot of people aren’t doing what they need to do.”

While the previous school year was “a little crazy,” according to American history teacher Karamie Rotolo, students now know the drill about masks, social distancing and quarantine, and understand that children can be impacted, too.

kind of had [the virus] sweep through ours.” Thankfully, no one was hospitalized, she said.

“More of them are seeing their friends get sick,” she said. “I think the fact that it is hitting this younger population a little harder than it had previously is bringing a real reality check to them.”

Livingston and East Baton Rouge parishes opened their public schools Wednesday and Central will open its Thursday.

East Baton Rouge reported its enrollment was up slightly from last year, with 39,833 students, or 126 more than in 2020, but 1,033 fewer than in 2019. Park Forest Middle had the biggest decline. The IDEA Innovation charter school had nearly 900 students, up 298 from a year ago.

Another Baton Rouge school that has, unsurprisingly, added students is EBR Virtual Academy, the district’s lone virtual option this year. It’s up to 529 students, more than double its enrollment five days before. Many of those new students were enrolled in magnet schools and plan to return to their home school once the current coronavirus surge eases.

Meanwhile, Ascension Catholic High School in Donaldsonville has already shifted to virtual instruction until Aug. 18. The decision was made after two students tested positive on Friday and subsequent contact tracing uncovered 13 more students with the virus. The high school has also canceled a football scrimmage scheduled for next week, said Dan Borné, a spokesman for the Diocese of Baton Rouge.

Charles Lussier contributed to this report.