Child care workers in New Orleans will be able to get free, weekly tests for the coronavirus under a partnership announced Monday by two groups.

Agenda for Children, an advocacy group and Community Organized Relief Effort, a non-profit organization, are sponsoring the effort.

"Child care is the invisible backbone of our society, a reality that the COVID-19 pandemic has starkly underlined," Kenny Francis, director of policy and child advocacy for Agenda for Children said in a statement.

"As we have seen in examples from around the world, access to prioritized COVID-19 testing is critical to a safe reopening and we are elated to announce a partnership to provide this essential resource."

COVID-19 is the illness caused by the coronavirus.

CORE will deploy mobile testing teams around the city.

Child care workers will not be required to provide identification or insurance for the tests, which are self-administered oral swabs.

"By making testing free, quick and accessible to workers we can help child care centers reopen safely, take real steps toward preventing infection clusters and support a critical service to the reopening of the city," Maggie Calmes, area manager of CORE New Orleans said, also in a statement.