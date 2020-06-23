A promised effort to recall East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member Connie Bernard is cranking into gear, but the recall petition has not as yet been filed, said a fellow board member leading the effort.

“Definitely this week, “ board member Dadrius Lanus said Tuesday morning.

Lanus and the other three African American members of the board — Dawn Collins, Tramelle Howard and Evelyn Ware-Jackson — formally called Monday for Bernard to resign and gave her until noon Tuesday to do so.

Noon came and went Tuesday with no new announcement from Bernard.

On Monday Bernard issued a statement saying that while she regrets becoming a “distraction,” she plans to “will continue to serve all students as elected by my district three times."

Lanus said the recall effort is on.

“Everything is being organized as we speak,’ Lanus said.

More than 100 people have already signed up to volunteer and “feet will be on the ground this week,” he said. An organizing page on Facebook called “Bye Connie Movement for District 8” was created Monday and already had 200-plus followers Tuesday morning.

A successful recall petition would set up a future election where voters in District 8 would vote "for" or "against" recalling Bernard from office. If enough voters vote for such a recall, then Bernard would be removed from office, setting the stage for a special election to replace her.

Bernard first came under fire after a June 10 local TV interview where she said anyone offended by the name Lee High should “learn a little more” about Robert E. Lee, the Confederate general the school is named after.

+10 Connie Bernard plans to stay even as 4 East Baton Rouge School Board members call on her to resign Four East Baton Rouge Parish School Board members are calling for colleague Connie Bernard to resign from the board after recent comments she …

Criticism of her exploded after she was caught on camera on Thursday night shopping for dresses while the School Board was debating whether to rename the 61-year-old high school. Bernard apologized the next day for her June 10 comments, saying they were “insensitive” and she is “deeply sorry.” But she denied that she was shopping — it was a pop-up ad that she neglected to close; several witnesses disputed her contention.

Since then board members say they’ve been inundated with people from around the world.

An online petition calling for Bernard to resign, launched over the weekend, had topped 17,000 signatures by Tuesday at noon.

Neither the School Board nor internet users have much power here, though. To compel Bernard to leave, the people who matter are the more than 32,000 registered voters in Bernard’s south Baton Rouge school district. Louisiana’s election recall law requires that at least 25% of the registered voters in District 8 — that's more than 8,000 people — need to sign a recall petition. The organizers have only 180 days to gather those signatures to find them. That would set up a deadline for around Christmas 2020.

+4 Baton Rouge school board member 'deeply sorry' after comments defending General Robert E. Lee East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member Connie Bernard is apologizing for recently saying those offended by the name of Lee High School in…

Prior to 2018, the bar was even higher. At that time, the recall threshold for all elective office was one-third of registered voters. In 2018, the Legislature shifted to a sliding scale. The smallest offices, with fewer than 1,000 registered voters, need 40% of the residents to sign, while the largest one, with 100,000 or more registered voters require just 20%.

For districts like Bernard, with between 25,000 and 99,999 voters, the recall threshold is 25%. The lower threshold means recall organizers seeking to oust Bernard need about 2,700 fewer signatures than they would have needed two years ago.

While Lanus is the "lead strategist" of the recall effort, he is not a resident of District 8. State law requires that the chairman and vice chairman of the recall must themselves be registered voters in the district in question and they also need to supply proof of residency.

Lanus said two District 8 residents have stepped forward to fill those required spots: Macie Fracier, a teacher, and Maya Guntz, a lawyer. He said both are parents and children in school in the district.

+18 Special committee to rename Lee High School OK'd by EBR school board; here are next steps Four years after balking at the change, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board is poised to change the name of Lee High School, which has be…

District 8 covers much of the southeastern part of East Baton Rouge parish south of Interstate, starting in the east at Kenilworth subdivision and continuing west to the Ascension Parish line. More than half of the district is situated in the newly approved City of St. George.

Bernard has represented District 8 since 2011. She was re-elected without opposition in 2018 to a third term, which ends Dec. 31. 2022. Term limits, however, bar her from running for a fourth consecutive term.

Despite Republicans having a narrow plurality of 39% of registered voters, District 8 is historically a politically conservative district. In the last competitive school board race in 2014, all four candidates who qualified were Republican.

And about two-thirds of District 8 voters are white. There are however, more than 10,500 non-white registered voters in the district.