Voters in West Baton Rouge Parish approved a 10-year, 15 mill property tax renewal for the parishwide school district Tuesday, eight months after defeating the tax by a single vote.
Complete but unofficial returns show the $8.5 million on proposal won support from 55 percent of those voting. The tax will remain on the books through 2033.
Interim Superintendent David Corona said the tax generates about one-fifth of the money in the district's general fund.
School officials argue that the tax money has helped the district improve over time. They said the graduation rate at parish schools climbed from 70% a decade ago, when the tax was last renewed, to 88.8% in 2020.
The tax up for renewal has been voted on every 10 years since the 1960s, Corona said. Because it is a renewal and not a new tax, Corona said there will be no new cost for parish residents.
When the tax renewal was on the ballot back in March, voter turnout was about 11% and it lost 974-973. While just 1,947 people considered the renewal in March, nearly 9,800 people voted on the tax renewal Tuesday.
Corona said the money from the tax goes towards teacher salaries as well as utilities, maintenance facilities and educational technology for students.