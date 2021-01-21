Newly appointed Baton Rouge school Superintendent Sito Narcisse is immediately looking to shake up the district office, asking the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board to approve 24 job descriptions, at least five of them brand new.

Twenty-two of the 24 are Central Office positions and 20 are administrator level, some with six-figure salaries. The request is a first test of Narcisse's relationship with the board, which narrowly voted to appoint him last week.

If the board approves the job changes Thursday night, the Washington, D.C. educator can move quickly to start hiring people to fill them, including people he knows from the many school districts he’s worked in outside Louisiana.

Meanwhile, district administrators in jobs that are being changed would have to reapply for their old jobs or seek other positions in the school district.

It’s fast work for a man who won the job only a week ago in a 5-4 vote, edging out Adam Smith, a 24-year veteran of the parish school system. And Narcisse is making the move even before he formally starts the job on Feb. 1.

The proposed job changes were added Wednesday to the School Board agenda. They are being fast-tracked, bypassing the normal procedure where they first go through the board’s Committee of the Whole before having a final vote two weeks later. The next Committee of the Whole is not scheduled until Feb. 4.

Also Thursday, the parish School Board plans to review Narcisse’s employment contract. The contract was signed Monday by outgoing board President Mike Gaudet. The 45-year-old native of Long Island, N.Y.'s start date was backdated to that same day — an earlier version of the contract posted online gave a Feb. 1 start date — and the contract would expire on June 30, 2024. That's a span of 40 months.

Narcisse’s base salary is $255,000 a year. That’s the same salary that Leslie Brown was paid before she resigned the superintendent’s position in October for undisclosed medical reasons, just two months after starting. It’s also slightly less than the $257,000 a year that Brown’s predecessor, Warren Drake, was making when he retired in July.

+3 Sparks fly as board approves contract for new Baton Rouge schools leader A divided East Baton Rouge Parish School Board on Wednesday approved a three-year contract for new superintendent Leslie Brown that will pay h…

Brown’s contract and Narcisse’s are almost identical. In an interview Thursday, Narcisse said that he's fine with Brown’s contract.

“I understand that the district just negotiated a contract and I just want to make it as easy as possible,” he said.

Narcisse is wrapping up his current job as chief of secondary schools for Washington, D.C. Public Schools, where he’s worked since July 2019. Narcisse said he’s making a bit less in his current job, describing coming to Baton Rouge as a small pay raise.

The proposed contract does cover moving expenses for Narcisse — Brown already had a family home in Baton Rouge — and he said he’s in the process of looking for a house here for his family to live.

The proposed job description changes have already caused a buzz. Local unions and other school groups are hoping to make a show of force at the School Board meeting opposing the move.

Narcisse said the new and revised Central Office jobs are an effort to add support and help schools focus on their core work.

“I’m putting positions in place that can help support schools so we can move the needle for kids,” Narcisse said.

Narcisse defended the job changes, saying they won’t cost any additional money overall, though he did not lay out the underlying math.

“It’s all budget neutral,” he insisted.

He also said he has developed a new organizational chart, which he said plans to show the board at the meeting. Narcisse said he has some hires he's likely to make from outside district, but said some insiders will be promoted, producing a health "mix" of both.

Of the 24 job descriptions at issu, only three list funding sources. The rest are just labeled "flexible."

+2 Despite French name, Narcisse faces challenges to win over Baton Rouge and lead public schools A native of Long Island, N.Y, and the son of Haitian immigrants with no evident ties to Louisiana or work experience here has vaulted into the…

The five clearly brand new jobs are for a chief of board & governmental relations officer, chief of literacy, chief of schools, chief of workforce development, and deputy chief of multi-tiered systems of support. Other jobs may be new as well, such as the job of chief equity & diversity officer, but it’s not clear from the accompanying written description. Meanwhile other jobs have been on the books for years, but not filled, including a chief academic officer and chief of staff.

The chief academic officer looks like it will be a must-fill position. Narcisse, who has just three years of classroom experience, lacks the minimum five years in the classroom needed to automatically receive certification as superintendent under Louisiana law. A workaround is to hire a chief academic officer who has the credentials Narcisse lacks, which Narcisse said he’s going to do. Narcisse, however, also plans to seek a waiver from the state from the teaching requirement, but is not sure when that will be heard.

The list of job positions also includes revisions to two non-administrative positions: parent liaison and virtual classroom teacher.

In other action, the School Board voted unanimously to name David Tatman as its new president and voted 6-3 in favor of Dawn Collins for vice president. Both Tatman and Collins voted last week for Smith to be superintendent over Narcisse. Tatman has already served twice as board president for a total of four years, while this is Collins' first time in board leadership since she joined the board in 2016.

Mike Gaudet, who has held the top board post for the past two years, has decided not to seek the job again, same as Tramelle Howard, who has held the vice presidency since May 2019.