Driving on campus at their appointed hour, Southeastern Louisiana University students and their families queued while workers asked questions about their activities and symptoms, gave them instructions on when and where to unload for the dorms.

It’s move-in day at Southeastern and 10 other campuses across Louisiana. Actually, the day has turned into a week-long affair as colleges attempt to avoid the usual crowding at the event when parents send their children out into the world.

Plenty of parking available, unlike previous move-in events. But please, always wear a mask.

About 214,000 students are returning to the state’s public universities during the next two weeks.

Most schools, including Southeastern and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, will start classes Monday. A few already have and others will by August 24.

The University of New Orleans is moving in students this week and next. Its classes begin Wednesday, Aug. 19. LSU begins moving in students on Saturday to continue through next week and starts classes on the 24th.

Most institutions will end on-campus classes around Thanksgiving and handle the remaining class time and tests online.

“Whether it’s down the bayou at Nicholls or on the bluff at Southern, our colleges and universities are stressing to students and faculty the important role they play in returning to campus safely,” Higher Education Commissioner Kim Hunter Reed said Thursday in a prepared statement. “We must be vigilant in following the safety protocols because we know with COVID-19 in every community across our state, this will be the only way to minimize the on-campus spread of the virus.”

Many campuses around the country – from Baylor University in Texas to Wake Forest University in North Carolina – are requiring negative COVID-19 test results before a student is allowed on campus. Other universities will require students to test at regular intervals.

Southeastern – as is the case with most of the nation’s colleges and all of Louisiana’s – is not requiring student testing, though have put into place similar protocols that keep an eye out for symptoms.

If a student becomes symptomatic, the university’s health center will test and decide if a student needs to go home or into isolation. Louisiana state universities will not notify the public of a positive test result, but protocols provide for identifying the infected student’s contacts and quarantine them, if necessary. The only students being tested regularly are athletes.

Each of Louisiana’s public colleges and universities have detailed procedures that are similar, though have some minor differences.

Like the other state campuses, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, which also is moving in students this week, reminded their charges that the fall “semester will look very different from previous semesters.” Their list of items to bring and leave home contain the usual laundry detergent, bedding, and printers but no incense, tobacco products or firearms. This year, however, the list also includes thermometers, hand sanitizers and a container that can hold 14 days of clothes and supplies if quarantine becomes necessary.

SELU Safe Campus Guide Fall 2020 Southeastern Louisiana University guide for attending college reopening coronavirus pandemic.

Southeastern’s campus is festooned with stickers showing students where to stand an appropriate distance away from others and flyers posted all around reminding students and staff of the new rules. Foot operated hand sanitizing stations are at every door and on every hallway. Don’t drink from the water fountains, just use them to fill up personal water bottles. Only every third station is open in student computer centers to allow enough space between users. Couches in common areas have been moved apart. Plexiglass partitions down the middle of dining room tables allows folks to eat across from one another without wearing masks.

“We spent the entire summer retrofitting the university,” said Mike Rivault, senior director of SELU University Marketing & Communications. “It was such a short time to reconfigure how we do this from soup to nuts.”

Phase 2, which the state will be under until at least Aug. 28, limits gatherings to 25 people.

For all the worries of parents and officials, students are more concerned with having some semblance of a college experience. Southeastern sophomores, Jesse Demars, of Walker, and Maci Husband, of Brusly, are optimistic that regardless of the masks and social distancing their on-campus life won’t be terribly compromised.

“The regulations are fairly tight. They feel safe to me, as long as people follow them,” said Demars, who is studying marketing. “Besides, I’m hoping that we’ll soon be in Phase 3.”

“I feel safer here, COVID-wise, than at my own home,” Husband said. “It’s a matter of adjusting, but really, it’s not that difficult.”

Southeastern had a procedure for allowing returning students to choose their dorm rooms and roommates, which Demars and Husband said they used to keep their friend group in relatively close proximity. They all were able to find lodging on the same floor in Ascension Hall.

Ascension Hall accommodates two students per dorm suite, who share a common area and bathroom. The larger, more traditional dorms of the SELU campus, such as Cardinal Newman Hall, which put four students per dorm room and had bathrooms shared by most of the floor, were decommissioned for this year. Cardinal Newman Hall will be used to isolate students who catch the coronavirus. But the reorganization means Southeastern’s dorm space is at full capacity, accommodating 2,395 of its roughly 14,000 students.

For many students, college is as much about independence, making new friends and joining new social circles, as it is about learning. In-person classes allow students to find study groups, develop relationships with professors and hang back to ask for clarification on some point raised during class – activities difficult to do through video conferencing.

Over the summer, SELU administrators, department heads, deans, and faculty went over what individual classes included, what was necessary to be taught, the best approach to teaching and how that could be accomplished, Southeastern’s Rivault said. They checked with the students for their expectations.

Obviously, lab work needs to be done in person, while a history lecture does not.

“So, for most of the classes we went with a hybrid model, not every class, but most of them,” he said.

A lot of the online classes freed up space in the larger classrooms. If a class, for instance, needed at least some in-person sessions, it could be split into two sections, alternating days of in-person meetings and video conferencing, to keep capacities below 25 participants.

Southeastern is offering 2,250 hybrid classes, 500 that are online only and 120 that are in person only, Rivault said.

“It’s not optimal and we didn’t get much guidance and we’ll probably have to make adjustments,” Rivault said. “But we learned some new techniques that I’m sure will remain options in the future.”