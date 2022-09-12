Scotlandville High School will continue with virtual learning Tuesday for the second consecutive day thanks to plumbing problems that caused flooding in one of the school's buildings.
The school announced the delay in returning students to campus Monday afternoon. School officials had hoped to have students back to the 9870 Scotland Ave. campus by Tuesday. Now, they will return Wednesday at the earliest.
The flooding occurred over the weekend in the school's E building.
For information, families can call Letrece Griffin, chief of communications and family engagement, at (225) 436-1140 or email at lgriffin7@ebrschools.org.