Louisiana's top school board Tuesday approved its funding request to the Legislature that mirrors the one offered by Gov. John Bel Edwards: a $1,500 pay raise for teachers and a standstill budget for public schools.

The request is due to the Legislature by March 15, the day after lawmakers begin the 2022 regular session.

The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education is expected to give final approval to the request on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

The spending plan finances textbooks, school supplies and other operations for the 2022-23 school year.

Lawmakers can accept or deny the plan but cannot change it.

School leaders opted not to seek a hike in school aid, largely because schools are getting $4 billion in federal aid to help combat the coronavirus pandemic. That aid is roughly the same as the annual state allocation for public schools.

Edwards in January proposed a $1,500 teacher pay raise and a $750 boost for support workers.

The governor also said that, if the Revenue Estimating Conference recognizes more state revenue when it meets in May, which is likely, he would favor $2,000 teacher pay raises.

BESE made the same request.

The $1,500 pay raise would cost $148 million per year.

Teachers in Louisiana are paid an average of $51,566 per year, which is 12th in a 16-state region tracked by the Southern Regional Education Board. The SREB average is $55,205. The U.S. average is $64,133 annually.

Edwards has vowed to get teacher pay to the SREB average before he leaves office in January, 2024.

Larry Carter, president of the Louisiana Federation of Teachers, urged BESE to ask lawmakers to boost pay by at least $2,500 per year and $1,250 for support workers.

Carter said that, in 2019, teacher pay in Louisiana was raised $1,000 per year while teachers in Georgia landed raises of $3,000 and those in Texas up to $9,000 annually.

"The simple fact is it is not enough," he said of the $1,500 proposal.

"Our schools are in crisis," Carter said. "There is no other way to put it."

Marcus Thomas, director of government relations for the Louisiana Association of Educators, said the issue is serious enough that some teachers in north Louisiana are taking jobs in Mississippi public schools because of higher pay.

The $1,500 request was backed by Michael Faulk, executive director of the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents and Keith Courville, executive director of the Associated Professional Educators of Louisiana.