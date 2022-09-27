After standing in a long line on what was already a long, blazing hot, stressful day, “Jisoo” Coleman and a few friends were ready to claim the meal ticket that would entitle them to a couple of slices of Domino’s pizza.
But then a man she’d never met before stopped them.
“If you want this meal ticket, you’ve got to register to vote,” Coleman recalled the man saying.
Like almost all of the 2,100 seniors from Baton Rouge high schools who gathered at this Sept. 20 event dubbed the “Day of Hope,” the 17-year-old Coleman was not registered to vote.
Billed as a “College & Career Fair,” the “Day of Hope” has since come under harsh, ongoing criticism from some students and parents who say they were misled into participating in what they considered a religious event.
The East Baton Rouge Parish school system had initially argued that any religious aspects to the event, which was held at Living Faith Christian Center, were strictly “spontaneous” and “student-centered.” On Tuesday, it struck a different tone.
“District leadership was unaware of any religious aspects of this event. District leadership did not approve any deviation from the planned schedule,” the district’s latest statement says. “The school system has received complaints following the event. The school system is taking these community concerns seriously and conducting appropriate follow up.”
The voter registration drive that Coleman encountered at this same event — the promotional materials issued by the school system mentioned nothing about it — has sparked controversy all its own.
The Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office has been researching whether the event violated any election laws. One potential election offense is “bribery of voters” which occurs if someone gives or offers “any money or anything of apparent present or prospective value to secure or influence registration of a person.”
The question is what is the value, if any, of two slices of pizza and to what extent was that food used to “secure or influence” these high school seniors to register to vote.
John Tobler, a spokesman for the Secretary of State’s Office, said past cases the agency has looked into have typically involved actual voting, not voter registration.
“I don’t know the question has been raised relative to registration,” Tobler said.
As the clock struck about 1 p.m. on Sept. 20, everyone finally was allowed to eat lunch, long after most high schoolers in Baton Rouge. Coleman joined the final line of the day to collect her pizza. Turns out, you didn’t need that meal ticket after all.
“We went in that long line and registered for nothing,” she said.
And to add insult to injury, the pizza had been sitting for a long time.
“It was nearly cold pizza,” she said. “I couldn’t even eat it. I threw it up after three bites.”
The East Baton Rouge Parish school system on Monday denied any intention to potentially deny students food: “In no way was the food provided contingent upon any compliance of activity.”
Several students and adults who attended the Day of Hope event say they were told the same thing as Coleman, that students needed to first register to vote before they could get a meal ticket.
The reliance on an outside organization to provide food is a departure from traditional practice. Typically, on student field trips in Baton Rouge, children are either provided a bag lunch by the school system or they can bring their own lunch if they prefer. Neither was the case at the Day of Hope. The district provided no bag lunches, relying instead on the food provided by the organizers. And students were told to leave their bags, purses and their own lunches at school.
The voting registration drive that occurred Sept. 20 was a joint effort between Metro Councilman Darryl Hurst and the Urban League of Louisiana, which has conducted many registration drives through the years. Hurst and the Urban League collected more than 2,100 blank voter registration forms the day before the event from the East Baton Rouge Registrar of Voters but have yet to return any completed forms, Registrar Steve Raborn said on Tuesday.
Hurst did not respond to messages left Tuesday seeking comment.
Jonathan Barnes, director of communications for the Urban League, said the league was not behind any attempt to connect food to voter registration and that the organization had only one representative present at the event, Advocacy Director John West.
“Anything that was done, it wasn’t on behalf of the Urban League of Louisiana,” Barnes said flatly.
Three upset teachers quizzed West at the event, complaining about their students being told they couldn’t eat without first registering to vote; one of the teachers recorded the exchange.
In the recording, West notes that the Urban League spent $4,000 to buy pizza for the event.
“As an incentive for registering to vote, we wanted (students) to register to vote and then they get two pieces of pizza,” West says. “Now, that’s not saying that if you don’t register (you won’t get the pizza). It might have been interpreted incorrectly.”
West then says it made no sense for him to deny students pizza.
“I’m not telling anyone they can’t eat because what the hell am I going to do with 1,000 boxes of pizza?” he asks the teachers.
The teachers, however, insist the students were being told that very thing. West acknowledges “communication could have been better” but says that was never the intention.
“I wouldn’t work with anybody who would force a kid to register to vote,” West says.