The Golden Band from Tigerland marched in the Zulu parade, accompanying the first LSU student to reign as the queen of Zulu.

When first LSU student Zulu queen rides, Golden Band from Tigerland will march alongside her The Golden Band from Tigerland will march in the Zulu parade alongside the queen, LSU student Kailyn Rainey, the school announced Sunday.

The band, made up of 325 students, sported both LSU and Mardi Gras spirit in their purple and gold uniforms.

Sophomore Kailyn Rainey, a New Orleans native, reigned as queen of the parade with her grandfather, George B. Rainey, who served as king.