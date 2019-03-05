lsuricefootball0090.111818 bf
LSU's Golden Band From Tiger Land comes down Victory Hill before LSU's game against Rice in Tiger Stadium Saturday Saturday Nov. 17, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

The Golden Band from Tigerland marched in the Zulu parade, accompanying the first LSU student to reign as the queen of Zulu.

The band, made up of 325 students, sported both LSU and Mardi Gras spirit in their purple and gold uniforms.

Sophomore Kailyn Rainey, a New Orleans native, reigned as queen of the parade with her grandfather, George B. Rainey, who served as king.

