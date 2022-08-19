In an about face, the East Baton Rouge Parish school system won’t bring school security in house after all. Instead, it is expanding its long-standing arrangements with local law enforcement.
After championing the idea for months, Superintendent Sito Narcisse informed the parish School Board on Wednesday that in-house security would be too costly. On Thursday, the School Board agreed unanimously with his assessment and gave Narcisse the OK to negotiate a new arrangement with local law enforcement.
That new arrangement would split security duties between the parish Sheriff’s Office, which has long handled school security, and the Baton Rouge Police Department, which has historically had a much more limited role in school security.
The new arrangement also will increase the school system’s security budget from $2.8 to an estimated $4 million. No change, though, would have increased the budget even more, to an estimated $4.7 million.
The new contract would pay law enforcement officers $42 per hour, up from $35 an hour this past year. Prior to the pandemic, the school system paid deputies $30 an hour for security services with the Sheriff's Office.
The move comes a month after the School Board approved its security budget and approved a new job description for armed school resource officers. The district was to hire 26, one for every middle and high school. The push to hire in-house was led by Robert McGarner, the new director of school security, a former Baton Rouge deputy police chief hired in March.
McGarner was present for Thursday night’s School Board meeting but did not address the board.
Narcisse said he returned to outsourcing security after receiving new cost estimates that led him to reconsider moving security in-house. The new unanticipated expenses included $1.4 million for new vehicles, which works out to $55,000 for 26 vehicles. Other new items included $273,000 for uniforms and $164,000 for guns and ammunition.
"It was determined that this contractual agreement was the most fiscally responsible and safest way to meet the need for school security for the safety of (school system) staff and students,” Narcisse wrote in a memo to the board.
Narcisse said he has spoken with Sheriff Sid Gautreaux and with Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul about “what would be the cost factor to have a partnership with you to have full-time (school resource officers) in the schools for eight hours a day.”
In the past, the Sheriff’s Office has provided part-time deputies trained as school resource officers who provide security when they are not doing their regular law enforcement duties.
After the vote, Ben Lemoine, a spokesman for the school district, said that while similar to last year's agreement, the main difference with the new arrangement is that it "will comingle" sheriff's deputies and Baton Rouge police officers and that they will work "on a rotating schedule at different schools."
How the new arrangement will compare to the old law enforcement arrangement is not clear.
“We hadn't yet discussed any new changes concerning our duties,” Casey Rayborn Hicks, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, said Friday. “We will continue providing security to our students and staff as we continue patrolling and walking our schools in an attempt to build relationships with our students and staff.”
Narcisse said the new contract will include ways that school leaders can track the performance of law enforcement working as school resource officers.
School Board member Tramelle Howard said in his experience school resource officers vary in how well they work with kids.
“We talk about community policing, but we need to make sure that we set a standard of what it means to be inside a school and to be a part of our school family,” Howard said.
Narcisse agreed.
“Our goal is not only that they keep us safe but they are part of the faculty,” Narcisse said.
Board member Evelyn Ware-Jackson questioned the unanticipated costs and why they were not included in the district security budget approved a month ago. She tried unsuccessfully to persuade her colleagues to postpone their matter until next month.
"Were we actually expecting to do vehicles and uniforms in the original budget?" Ware-Jackson asked.
Board President David Tatman said he shared some of Ware-Jackson’s concerns. He said he hopes some of those concerns can be addressed during contract negotiations. But Tatman said delaying a vote could prove problematic if a security issue arises over the next month.
"The issue here is the safety and security of our students, and I don't think we can wait,” Tatman said.