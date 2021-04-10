The LSU community will be able to weigh in on the finalists for a new president during the first week of May, chair elect Rémy Voisin Starns told the LSU Board of Supervisors at an unusual Saturday meeting.

Starns said the committee set an April 19 deadline for applications to replace F. King Alexander, who last year left for a job at Oregon State University from which he resigned under pressure in March because of his involvement in the LSU’s mishandling of sexual misconduct allegations.

The committee would choose which candidates to interview by April 21, conduct interviews by April 26 and select finalists by April 30, Starns said.

LSU alumni, faculty, students, and others in the university community, including outside interests in Baton Rouge and other cities, would have a chance to weigh in during the first week in May, after which the Board would choose, he said.

The LSU System runs nine institutions across the state including two medical schools and a law school. LSU also oversees the private contractors that handle the charity hospitals and directly administers the public hospital in Independence.

Asked during the meeting if the full Board had voted on whether one person would be chosen to run the LSU system as president and also be the chancellor of the flagship campus in Baton Rouge, Starns said yes. After Alexander left, there had been considerable conversation on breaking up the single post he held for seven years into two separate jobs: president and chancellor.

After the meeting, Starns said he couldn’t recall when or if a public vote of the full Board had been taken on the issue of hiring for one job or two.

But the selection committee would choose one person for both jobs. “Or there could be two, I’m not sure,” he added.

Starns made his announcement in the waning minutes of a day-long meeting of the Board of Supervisors.

Usually, board meetings are held on Fridays near the end of the month. The board has been pilloried recently in the growing scandal over administrators covering up instances of sexual misconduct reported by female students. Some board members wanted to move the meeting earlier and Saturday was the earliest convenient day to convene.

Members of the Louisiana Legislature, who usually forego such hearings, were in attendance. House Education Committee Chair Ray Garofalo, of Chalmette; House Health committee Chair Larry Bagley, of Stonewall; House Agriculture committee Chair Jack McFarland, of Jonesboro; and Rep. Charles Owen, of Rosepine; all Republicans, were there.

Richard Lipsey, a Baton Rouge businessman and major LSU donor who was critical of Alexander, also was in attendance to watch his daughter, Laurie Lipsey Aronson, be sworn in as the latest member of the Board.

Nine minutes after convening, the Board went into executive session to discuss “personnel matters” involving Dr. Ghali E. Ghali and Dr. Larry Hollier, the heads of LSU’s medical schools in Shreveport and New Orleans, respectively. The supervisors stayed behind closed doors for 90 minutes.

The legislators took advantage of an old law allowing them to participate in the executive session, becoming the first lawmakers to attend a supervisors’ meeting behind closed doors. One of the legislators said the delegation – all but Garofalo are from north Louisiana – wanted supervisors to hear why they supported Ghali.

Ghali had been the target of allegations and criticisms about how he runs the medical school in Shreveport, which some supervisors have said could include instances that could be described as insensitivity regarding gender matters.

Ghali refused comment saying only that his contract goes through December.

Upon returning to the meeting, the supervisors asked interim President Tom Galligan to prepare an “executive process” for leadership searches. Later, Galligan said the board wanted a policy that dictated how leadership would be replaced in the future. “So, it’s not handled ad hoc every time,” he said.

Galligan refused to comment on what was discussed behind closed doors, saying he was legally forbidden from discussing personnel matters.

LSU leadership has been dogged with criticism about moving too slow to take action to correct the lack of clear policies concerning sexual harassment claims. Only two current employees have been held responsible and were given only short suspensions.

The Board used much of the meeting to hear an update on 18 recommendations and 47 action items aimed at bringing the university into compliance with federal Title IX laws, which govern the handling of claims of misconduct by administrators, faculty, and students.

Three weeks ago, LSU had, basically, one person to handle Title IX complaints, along with other issues, and one investigator.

Jane Cassidy, who was named to head up the revamp, said she is now looking to hire about 18 specialists to man an $1 million office that will be located just off the Quad in the center of campus. (It had been in LSU System office, called the “nursing home” by some staffers, that sits on University Lake about a mile from the center of campus.

Jennie Stewart, the former Title IX coordinator, has been moved to another post in the office that better fits her training, Cassidy said.

Cassidy described an 84-day timeline from the complaint being filed, investigated, adjudicated and resolved. But she warned those timelines are flexible and based on a number of variables, such as whether either party lawyers up.

She outlined who in the hierarchy gets told and when about issues and said the sanctions for not properly reporting instances will be ready on July 15.

“We know with clarity where we are going and have path how to get there,” Cassidy said.