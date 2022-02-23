A Catholic high school in Baton Rouge is severing its ties to a Chicago-based private school network, but plans to stick with the network’s educational model in which students work white-collar, part-time jobs with local employers to offset part of their tuition.
The decision to part ways with the Cristo Rey school network means that Cristo Rey Franciscan Baton Rouge High School will shorten its name to Franciscan High School. The name change takes effect July 1.
The high school, which opened in August 2016, announced the change Tuesday. The school’s board of directors voted last week to separate from the Cristo Rey network.
The school religious sponsor, the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady, also approved of the change.
“We move into the future with our community and work study partners and their generous investment in the lives of our students and their families,” said Sister Barbara Arceneaux, regional minister for the Franciscan Missionaries.
Cristo Rey Network President and CEO Elizabeth Goettl described the split as "a difficult decision informed by local and national assessments of each party's needs." said Cristo Rey Network President and CEO Elizabeth Goettl in a statement. The network's board approved the change.
Eric Engemann, president of the high school, said the separation was "cordial" and the product of "ongoing conversations." In leaving, the high school will no longer pay a membership fee to Cristo Rey, but Engemann says that was not a factor.
In the short-term, he said, little will change except the school’s name.
“There’s really no changes to the model that we are continuing to operate with,” Engemann said.
That could change, though, in the future. Part of the reason for the separation is the Baton Rouge Catholic high school has considered adjusting the Cristo Rey model in unspecified ways.
“These are things that Cristo Rey emphasizes most, and those are things they won’t bend on,” Engemann said.
The Cristo Rey network got its start in 1996 when it converted an inner-city Jesuit high school in Chicago into a school where students helped earn money with private jobs to cover their tuition. It has grown since and currently uses this model at 37 schools in 24 states.
The Cristo Rey high school in Baton Rouge, now in its sixth year in operation, is located at 4000 St. Gerard Avenue and educates about 165 students. Originally, it had hoped to attract 400 to 500 students, but those plans were immediately disrupted by the August 2016 floods.
Those record rains flooded the school’s campus, the former Redemptorist High School, forcing the new school to operate elsewhere for the next year. Meanwhile, the old Redemptorist facility was demolished and a new temporary campus constructed in its place, where the school continues to operate.
Students attending the high school pay little or no tuition. They spend at least one day each week at a private employer in Baton Rouge and their paychecks help cover the school’s costs. The school has also has taken advantage of public assistance programs Louisiana has for private schools, including its voucher program. And the school raises additional funds privately.
The school is one of three Catholic schools in Baton Rouge that are not sponsored by the Diocese of Baton Rouge, but by religious orders.
In a statement, Michael Duca, bishop of the Diocese of Baton Rouge, supported the school's recent decision.
“Moving forward, we are confident Franciscan High School will continue to provide this unique educational opportunity to students and families most in need in our community,” Duca said.