A new point person for charter schools is likely to be added soon to the ranks of top administrators in the East Baton Rouge Parish schools system. It's a position some business and charter-school friendly groups have pushed for months to be created.
Without discussion, the parish School Board on Thursday agreed unanimously to create the new position of “Portfolio Manager.” The board is expected to approve the new job when it meets again Oct. 18.
The position is being funded by a $2.2 million federally funded school improvement grant that grew out of the 2015 Every Student Succeeds Act. The state awarded the grant to East Baton Rouge Parish in June. It’s meant to fund improvements to the school system, particularly the district’s 32 schools that have D and F letter grades from the state of Louisiana.
The job title draws on terminology used by the financial world. Rather than buying or selling securities, school portfolio managers oversee a suite of schools and make recommendations on whether to expand, revamp or close them depending on academic performance and other factors. The Orleans Parish school system and Louisiana Department of Education have portfolio offices.
East Baton Rouge has 29 charter schools that educate about one in five of the children in public schools in the parish. Ten have Type 1 charters issued by the parish school system. Those would be the ones the Portfolio Manager will deal with most directly, serving as a “liaison and point of contact.”
Other duties involve work on the application and renewal process for charter schools, conducting annual reviews, publishing an annual school report, sharing best practices with charter schools and analyzing the district “to ensure high quality seats across district schools.”
The proposed job description calls for someone with a master’s degree or higher in educational leadership, plus at least five years in teaching and instructional supervision. Pay for the position has yet to be determined.