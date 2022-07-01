Nakoosha Albert's 12-year-old daughter, London, was getting excited about the chance to perform in the Nutcracker, but her mom was starting to get anxious.
Money was tight, and Albert was worried she wouldn't be able to afford the costume and other expenses to let her daughter take the stage.
“It was a challenging season for me,” Albert said. “We were already paying for other stuff with ballet.”
Then the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre, where London dances, stepped in.
The Nutcracker, with its world-famous Tchaikovsky score, is beloved by young dancers everywhere. In an effort to make sure money doesn't keep kids from participating, the theater launched Clara's Closet clothing drive, named after the ballet's young heroine.
The fundraiser, which supports elementary school-aged dancers, accepts clothing donations that are then sold through consignment. Donations for this year’s scholarship are underway.
“We’re covering the cost of everything,” Caroline Weise, one of the dancers running this year’s clothing drive, said. “They don’t need to worry about anything, they just need to have fun and enjoy it.”
London Albert was able to perform in last year’s Nutcracker production because of the scholarship. She played both the roles she tried out for: a party girl and a bon-bon.
“I wasn’t sure she could do two roles, and she said ‘I got this,’” Nakoosha Albert said. “It’s been awesome to see her doing what she loves to do.”
Weise, 17, and Ivy Jiang, 16, are running the Clara’s Closet drive for the first time, but this is the second drive BRBT has held. Jiang started dancing when she was four years old, and has participated in the Nutcracker since she was eight.
Jiang said that she doesn’t want any children at BRBT to miss out.
“A bunch of these kids have never experienced how fun it is to do your hair with your friends and wear costumes and perform,” Jiang said.
Weise said the scholarship is intended to introduce children to the arts. She started dancing when she was a toddler.
While Weise knows this isn’t possible for all children, she hopes the scholarship and BRBT’s outreach get kids interested as early as possible.
“We want them to get into the arts field and find a love for dance early on,” Weise said.
BRBT is trying to coordinate an effort with East Baton Rouge schools, to try to promote their programs and make them more accessible.
“At the beginning of the school year, we want to talk to the students and bring this opportunity to them,” Weise said. “We’ll be able to talk to them and hopefully mentor them in the future.”
BRBT is accepting donations at the front door of its dancer’s workshop, off of Bluebonnet Blvd. Weise said they’re collecting all clothing items, accessories, Halloween costumes and baby items, like strollers and car seats. They’ve received ten bags of donations so far, and will be accepting donations until September.
“Ballet has always been a part of our lives and we love it so much,” Weise said. “We really want other people to experience that love.”
London Albert plans to participate in this year’s Nutcracker production, but she’s not sure which role she’ll try for this year. Nakoosha Albert said she’s going to make sure to donate to Clara’s Closet, because she and her daughter were grateful for the scholarship last year.
“London showed gratitude and she’s going to pay it forward whenever she gets the chance,” Albert said. “I also want to do the same and help someone else in a difficult season.”
Nakoosha Albert said that her daughter loves art, and ballet is one of the ways she likes to express and challenge herself. They’re at the studio almost every day.
“I’m so grateful to see that she’s found her gift,” Nakoosha Albert said. “She’s getting better everyday.”