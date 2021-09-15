LSU President William F. Tate IV is scheduled to brief President Joe Biden this afternoon on how the flagship university is dealing with COVID-19.
He’ll be the only higher education official among a group of businesses arriving at the White House 12:30 p.m. Central Time to make presentations to Biden and his COVID Response Team. Executives from Disney Co., Microsoft Corp., Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., Columbia Sportswear, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Kaiser Permanente, and Molly Moon’s Homemade Ice Cream are among the scheduled attendees.
Though criticized by some LSU faculty and students, Tate imposed a multi-tiered approach that require vaccinations or filing the paperwork to be exempted from the shot and accept once-a-month testing for COVID. LSU's rules were rendered on Aug. 24, the day after the U.S. Food & Drug Administration granted full approval of the Pfizer vaccine, LSU put in place a vaccination requirement for all students, faculty and staff.
LSU was one of the first schools in the nation to require either proof of vaccination or a recent COVID-19 test to enter its football stadium. With the support of the LSU Board of Supervisors, Tate allowed fans to fill Tiger Stadium for Saturday’s football game but only those fans who could show they had been vaccinated or tested negative for COVID. There were some hiccups in the enforcement of that directive as some got through the check points without being vetted.
“Our strategies have worked, with more than 82 percent of our student body currently vaccinated, a monthly testing protocol that monitors the presence of the virus on our campus, wastewater testing that allows us to intervene before an outbreak occurs, and a vaccine/testing mandate at Tiger Stadium to keep our fans safe,” Tate said in a prepared statement.
President Biden’s meeting with corporate leaders comes a week after announcing a sweeping plan – including vaccinating about 100 million employees of private companies – in hopes of bringing the pandemic under control.
The Delta variant of COVID recently has been raging mostly through those who have not been vaccinated, sidetracking what had been a steady improvement in the 18-month-old pandemic. The number of infections nationwide continue to rise, filling up hospitals to the point that few other maladies can be treated, while the number of deaths increase dramatically.
Though Biden’s plans are supported by many corporations and businesses, they have run into stiff resistance in Republican-dominated states, such as Texas and Florida. Louisiana’s Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards has ordered mask mandates and required state workers to be either vaccinated or tested regularly. But his actions have been vilified by many Louisiana Republicans.
Wednesday’s meeting will include corporate executives who already require employees to be vaccinated. Reporters from various outlets are quoting an unknown White House official voicing hopes that Wednesday's meeting will serve “as a rallying cry for more businesses across the country to step up and institute similar measures.”
