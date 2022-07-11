High school seniors from South Louisiana received 31 of the 33 Louisiana scholarships announced Monday as part of the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
These latest Louisiana winners are the last coming from the class of 2022. They join 95 winners in the state who were announced in April, May and June.
More than 7,200 students nationwide have won National Merit Scholarships this year worth almost $27 million.
The overall number of scholarship winners in Louisiana announced this year, 118, is down from the 143 scholarship winners last year and 163 the year before.
The scholarships announced Monday range from $500 to $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study. They are being paid for by the colleges and universities these students plan to attend this fall.
Some scholarships, previously announced, are funded by corporations as well as by the National Merit scholarship program itself.
All but one of the south Louisiana winners announced Monday are from Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans metro areas. The other south Louisiana winner is Brandon S. Turner of Sulphur, a student at Louisiana School for Math, Science, and The Arts in Natchitoches.
The two latest north Louisiana winners are William D. Brice, Caddo Parish Magnet in Shreveport and Jason C. Willis of Ruston High in Ruston.
The school in Louisiana with the most National Merit scholarship recipients this past year is Jesuit High in New Orleans with 20. Ben Franklin High in New Orleans and St. Paul’s School in Covington followed with 14 each.
Across the state, 26 high schools this year had two or more scholarship winners. The newest winners announced Monday are below. You can see the winners of previous rounds here, here, and here.
ACADIANA AREA
Episcopal School of Acadiana in Broussard: Adam Thomas Whitman of Lafayette.
BATON ROUGE AREA
St. Joseph’s Academy in Baton Rouge: Grace Crifasi and Vivian Marie Dille, both of Baton Rouge.
Other winners: Anders R. Aldridge of Baton Rouge, Louisiana School for Math, Science, and The Arts in Natchitoches.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
Haynes Academy For Advanced Studies in Metairie: Chloe Kathryn Aucoin of Metairie and Marie L. Coffey of River Ridge.
Jesuit High in New Orleans: Louis M. Bercaw and Luc O. Carriere, both of Metairie; Shreyash Singh of New Orleans, Conlan B. Pausina of Covington, Collin M. Pelitere of New Orleans, and Matthew Vuong of River Ridge.
Mandeville High: Kamakshi Y. Pancholi and Tristin Viger, both of Mandeville
Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy in Harvey: Samuel T. Ghivizzani of Marrero and Jordan A. Pembo of Metairie.
St. Mary’s Dominican High in New Orleans: Anne E. Carr of River Ridge and Maeve E. Storm of Gretna.
St. Paul’s School in Covington: Gage Lowell Graham and Brody B. Reina, both of Covington; Thomas A. Cazenavette and Andrew N. Hightower, both of Mandeville, and Kason J. Shaw of Madisonville.
Other winners: Samuel P. Becker of New Orleans, De La Salle High in New Orleans; Juliette L. Camenzuli of Metairie, Academy of the Sacred Heart in New Orleans; Joshua P. Garcia of New Orleans, Ben Franklin High in New Orleans; Christian A. Radman of Madisonville, Archbishop Hannan High in Covington; Landin M. Sanborn or Meraux, Brother Martin High in New Orleans; Lorraine L. Steigner of Houma, Mt. Carmel Academy in New Orleans; and Mary Grace von Kurnatowski of Metairie, Louise S. McGehee School in New Orleans.