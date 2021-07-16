Southern University's top leader, Ray Belton, will retire in the fall of 2022.
Belton announced his decision Friday morning at the university’s monthly board of supervisors, Standing next to his wife, Norma, Belton, who has been president and chancellor of Southern since 2015 and has worked there since, said he decided to retire “after much deliberation.” He said he considered but opted not to seek to renew his contract to stay longer.
He said he set out to “provide a stronger foundation” for Southern and to ensure that it would continue as a “premiere institution amongst the higher education community.
“I actually believe that we’ve accomplished that,” Belton said.
Belton started as a faculty member and then rose to be chancellor for 14 years Southern’s two-year Shreveport campus.
In 2015, Belton became Southern’s first president-chancellor after those two previously separate jobs were combined into one.
Belton told the Southern board on Friday he particularly proud of Southern’s success in stabilizing its finances, “record” levels of enrollment and fundraising, achieving reaccreditation for all but one of Southern’s 15 campuses -- that should happen by December -- and removing all 15 Southern athletic programs from probation.
On his to-do list before he leaves is to continue boosting faculty salaries, saying “by no means are we there or where we need to be even now.” He also said capital projects are coming that will “promise to transform the land mass of Southern University at Baton Rouge.”
“I’m exceptionally proud of the team we have established and the level of commitment that they have given to Southern University,” Belton said.
After he spoke, the audience gave Belton a standing ovation.
“You and Mrs. Belton have represented this university with a tremendous amount of grace and dignity,” said Domoine Rutledge, chairman of Southern’s board of supervisors. “We are indeed indebted to Dr. Belton for his many years of service and commitment to higher in general, but the Southern University system in particular.”
Belton promised to continue working hard until he retires saying that a lot of work remains to go. He's not sure what retirement will bring.
"(My wife) continues to bug me what I’m going to be doing after this and I tell her, whatever I want to do," Belton said.
The Southern University System, an historically Black higher education system has about 13,000 students with locations in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Shreveport.