The president of student government and the student voted “Mr. Lee High” was recently expelled from the prominent Baton Rouge public high school, but he’s persuaded the School Board to consider reversing that decision.

Charlie Stephens' hearing marks the first time since June 2011 that the board has agreed to review a student expulsion. It’s scheduled for Thursday at the board’s regular meeting.

School administrators are accusing Stephens of two offenses that lead to an automatic recommendation for expulsion. They say they found evidence of marijuana in a search of his car, as well as 2-and-three-quarter inch knife. Knives that are two inches or longer are prohibited on campus. He acknowledges the knife was his, but has not admitted to the marijuana.

Stephens said it wasn’t easy getting his case before the board and wonders how many other students like him tried over the years and eventually gave up.

“I feel like that there’s no way there hasn’t been some kid in the last seven years who wanted a hearing and they didn’t get it because they didn’t have the means to hire an attorney,” he said.

His full name is Assaad Mawas Stephens but he’s known to most of his classmates as Charlie.

Stephens alleges the school system repeatedly violated its own policies and failed to afford him due process He said he plans to ask that his School Board hearing be held in public, though he has the right to opt for a private hearing.

A senior, Stephens, who turned 18 in October, is well known at Lee High, where students voted him this past spring to serve as president of the SGA and voted again to make him “Mr. Lee High” at the school’s Oct. 26 homecoming dance.

He's also active politically in the Louisiana Democratic Party.

Stephens said he was one of four students who had their cars searched that Thursday and were expelled because of what was found. The hearing officer overturned two of those four expulsions, but Stephens said he does not know why.

According to documents provided by Stephens, the searches grew out of the investigation of another student who was allegedly seen openly vaping in a classroom on Dec. 6; that student denied the allegation, was searched and nothing was found on him.

School officials, however, reviewed video and noticed that earlier in the day that student walked into a bathroom, and that four other students, including Stephens, were in the bathroom with him for “a good period of time,” according to one administrator’s statement. The school then summoned the four students to the office for questioning.

Once in the office, administrators had the students empty their pockets and searched their backpacks. In Stephens’ backpack, they found what one administrator described as “five or so pieces that are used for vaping.” Stephens said they were empty pods for a JUUL e-cigarette he bought after his 18th birthday, the legal age to vape in Louisiana.

Nevertheless, that discovery prompted school administrators to search his car as well.

Part of Stephens' case centers around discrepancies in those statements.

For instance, one administrator said they found the following items in Stephens’ car: a cannabis vape, lighters, cigar packets, at least two rolled-up and partially smoked marijuana joints, traces of loose marijuana and a “multi tool.” Another administrator provided a different list: a lot of marijuana scattered around, cigarillos that smelled of marijuana, more JUUL materials, lighters and 2 ¾-inch knife.”

Stephens recalled that at his Dec. 12 hearing the second administrator said there was no cannabis vape in Stephens' car, saying the first administrator was mistaken.

Stephens said he’s not been able to see for himself what was taken from his car or allowed to examine or obtain copies of any pictures of those confiscated items.

At his hearing on Dec. 12, Stephens recalled, an administrator pulled up a picture on his own phone, showing all the evidence from all four cars mixed together, making Stephens wonder whether the evidence was commingled.

There are other discrepancies. For instance, an administrator claimed that the other student besides Stephens whose expulsion was upheld, had a folding pocketknife in his car. That student told The Advocate he didn't have a knife in his car.

In a statement, written on Dec. 6, Stephens admitted that the knife was in the car as were the JUUL items — he described them as “the turn 18, let’s see if I can buy this or not at the gas station type mentality.” But he did not admit to the other items found, including the marijuana, saying “I am not sure of their origin.”

His dad, Clifford Stephens, a finance professor at LSU, said he’s thought from the beginning that the expulsion would be reversed and is surprised it’s gone this far.

“We weren’t given a fair shake here. We weren’t given any due process,” Clifford Stephens said. “(Charlie) was railroaded. They didn’t follow almost any of the procedures that they have in their policy.”

In his Dec. 18 letter, seeking a hearing before the board, the father argues that the school system failed in the following respects:

No written notification of the expulsion hearing was sent via certified mail.

Stephens’ parents were not notified of their right, prior to the hearing, “to view and copy any evidence to be presented by the school at the hearing.”

No meaningful chance was given to cross-examine witnesses at the Dec. 12 hearing, including the other accused students and an administrator who provided a statement.

Clifford Stephens disputes that the school had reasonable suspicion to search his son at all. He noted that the school was unable to make a case against the student originally accused of vaping.

“This should have ended right there. No one else was accused of anything,” he said.

The father is also unhappy how difficult it was to get a hearing before the School Board at all.

He shared with The Advocate a recording he made of a Dec. 17 phone conversation with Gwynn Shamlin, general counsel for the school system, and Associate Superintendent Adam Smith.

In the recording, after Shamlin and Smith make clear that they see no reason to modify or reverse the expulsion, Clifford Stephens asks if the School Board can now decide whether it wants to hear the case.

“So will we be on the agenda for the next board meeting?” he asked

“It’s not necessary that you be placed on the board hearing,” Smith responded.

Clifford Stephens keeps pressing, prompting a long silence.

“You have the right to seek the advice of an attorney at this point,” Shamlin says. The call ended shortly after.

Upset, the father said he sent a letter to the board the next day requesting the hearing and hired an attorney. He said his attorney then called Shamlin’s office repeatedly before he was assured that the board would consider the case.