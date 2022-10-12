Using Louisiana's unique wetlands as their research lab, a group of LSU researchers will join a team studying methane emissions and develop critical coastal research that could predict how emissions could impact coastal wetlands in the next century.
According to LSU Department of Oceanography & Coastal Sciences associate professor Haosheng Huang, Louisiana contains nearly 40 percent of all coastal, tidally influenced fresh and saltwater wetlands in the U.S.
Coastal wetlands produce 40 percent of all global methane effluent, which is wastewater discharged into a river or sea.
As the prime location in the United States to study methane emissions, the National Science Foundation will provide the project team with $2.91 million in grant funds to execute their research.
“Louisiana has a large amount of wetlands, definitely the largest in the U.S, and globally there are few places within 200 miles of the coastline where there is such a large amount of wetlands," said Giulio Mariotti, an associate professor with the oceanography department and the Center for Computation and Technology.
"There’s a large amount and also it’s experiencing a high rate of subsidence, equivalent to having a high rate of sea level rise, which is what is predicted to happen globally," he said.
The team, headed by University of Tennessee-Knoxville Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences professor Annette Summers Engel, will include LSU Department of Oceanography & Coastal Sciences associate professors Huang, Mariotti and Dubravko Justic.
Brian Roberts and Marshall Bowles from the Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium, or LUMCON, will participate in research along with Charles Schutte from Rowan University and Kevin Yeager from the University of Kentucky.
Mariotti said coastal subsidence, the gradual settling or sudden sinking of the Earth's surface, is taking place in Louisiana at a rate that will allow researchers to forecast how coastal wetlands across the world will respond to emissions amid rising sea levels.
"Sea level rise will go up faster and we’re experiencing the same effect here before the rest of the world," he said. "What’s happening here kind of shows what will happen in other parts of the world in 50 or 100 years.”
Research will be focused at coastal marshes of the Terrebonne-Timbalier Estuary, near LUMCON, in Chauvin.
Because coastal wetlands change dramatically as sediment is dispersed and sea level fluctuates, amid other factors, the conditions that create methane effluent in coastal wetlands do not have a significant body of research dedicated to them.
The research team, along with LUMCON, hope to change that by examining factors currently affecting methane emissions from the marsh.
“Processes that affect methane cycling … are poorly understood, particularly when we consider processes that we cannot see or measure, like those occurring in soil by microorganisms, or processes that are occurring over different time scales or at the landscape scale due to, for example, sea-level rise,” Engel said in a statement.
The grant from the National Science Foundation is the latest in NSF funds that have been directed toward LSU and its professors.
Back in July, four LSU professors were awarded with the NSF Faculty Early Career Development Program, the most prestigious grant offered by the National Science Foundation for early career faculty nationwide.
Each professor received at least $430,000 to support five years of their research on various projects.
"NSF’s investment in our talented faculty has a positive ripple effect for the state, the nation and the world as these researchers tackle some of our most pressing problems," Samuel Bentley, LSU vice president of economic research and development, said in a statement.