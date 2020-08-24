LSU will reopen campus Tuesday, Aug. 25 following closures on Monday due to Tropical Storm Marco, the university announced Monday morning.
All classes and activities will resume as scheduled on Tuesday morning, but the university will continue to monitor the weather conditions of both Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura for any further cancellations later in the week.
A decision will be made about Wednesday classes on Tuesday at approximately 2 p.m.
Students, faculty and staff should begin using the TIGER Check daily symptom checker on Tuesday on their mobile devices before returning to campus, the university said.