Add Robin Gilman of McKinley High School to the list of 2018 recipients of National Merit scholarships.
Gilman's $2,500 scholarship, supported by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation’s own funds, would typically have been announced in May when the corporation released the names of 30 other Louisiana winners of this particular scholarship. But, in a news release Friday, the corporation said only that “the award this student was chosen to receive became available after that announcement.”
Gilman’s scholarship brings to 129 the number of 2018 National Merit scholarships that have been announced for Louisiana students since April. Gilman, who plans to study math in college, is the 20th winner from the Baton Rouge metro area and the first this year from McKinley High in Baton Rouge.
National Merit scholarship winners this year were among 16,000 semifinalists and 15,000 finalists. In all, more than 1.6 million juniors took the PSAT standardized test in October 2016.