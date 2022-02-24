New social studies standards for public school students appear headed for easy approval next month from Louisiana's top school board after superintendents Thursday endorsed the changes without dissent.

The benchmarks, which have been in the work for 14 months, have sparked controversy, including how the nation's racial history will be taught.

But the latest draft recommended by state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley breezed through the Superintendents' Advisory Council, which represents about one-third of the state's local superintendents.

The new guidelines are aimed at crafting a coherent sequence of historical events and ensuring views from different backgrounds.

Brumley said today's standards need more rigor, especially since only 24% of students are proficient in social studies.

"We are in a place today, after over a year, that we are able to make a set of recommendations that we feel like adhere to the initial desires when we began in December of 2020," he said.

The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education is set to vote on the standards March 8-9.

BESE members Doris Voitier, who is superintendent of the St. Bernard Parish School District and Ronnie Morris, of Baton Rouge, were at the meeting and said they have generally heard positive things about the standards.

State lawmakers who earlier voiced concerns on how the standards were unfolding have made similar comments.

During a public hearing last year some critics said the revisions would inject critical race theory into classrooms -- which has been described as the view that the legacy of White supremacy remains as a pervasive factor in today's society through laws and institutions.

Brumley has repeatedly said he does not want anything resembling critical race theory taught in classrooms.

Others called the worries overblown, and that some critics are leery of letting students examine grim chapters on slavery and other topics.

The issue did not surface during Thursday's brief discussion by superintendents.

BESE authorized the review in December, 2020.

Work groups under a steering committee worked for six months to hammer out initial recommendations in September.

Brumley put his own imprint on the new standards earlier this month after state officials made revisions to the initial draft.

Jenna Chiasson, assistant superintendent for the Office of Teaching and Learning, said overly broad standards were made more specific.

Chiasson said there were lots of public comments that third-graders were not learning enough about state and national history.

Under the new benchmarks, the U. S. history course for second-graders would be extended to the third grade and world history moved to the fourth and fifth grades.

For high school students studying American history the period covered would be extended to 1776-2008 and critical primary sources were added.

Superintendents were initially set to simply receive the report.

Frank Jabbia, superintendent of public schools in St. Tammany Parish, made a motion to both receive an affirm the recommendations, which was approved.

Jabbia said some residents of his district were interested in the new standards and officials of the state Department of Education addressed concerns, myths and misinformation.

"The department bent over backwards to ensure their concerns were heard," he said.

Brumley, a former social studies teacher, said one of the major problems with today's standards is the lack of an orderly rollout of historic events.

"I believe that we have a broken system of coherency," he said.

Brumley said another problem is the lack of support materials to go along with courses.

"What I see frequently are just teachers who tried to build something here and there," he said.

State education officials repeatedly extended the public comment period, including the latest one from Feb. 8-22.

Brumley said about 400 comments were collected during those two weeks and tweaks have been made to the recommendations as a result of some of those suggestions.

About 1,500 public comments were registered during earlier comment periods.

The revised standards are set to be in classrooms for the 2023-24 school year.

They were scheduled to be updated by 2017.