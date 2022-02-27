Both enrollment and participation in TOPS are down at Louisiana public colleges and universities, setting off alarms among higher education leaders.

The coronavirus pandemic and multiple hurricanes in 2020 and 2021 are likely culprits, but not necessarily the only ones.

"It is hard to say that this is strictly pandemic," said Commissioner of Higher Education Kim Hunter Reed. "I think it is the result of multiple disruptions."

Enrollment at public colleges dropped 2.6% for the fall of 2021, according to preliminary data presented last week to the state Board of Regents. That mirrors the national decline of 2.7% in the student count.

In addition, 3.1% fewer students eligible for the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students, or TOPS, were paid last fall and 3.4% less when private and cosmetology schools are added.

TOPS is also in line for its first standstill budget – $330 million – since the scholarship program was launched nearly a quarter of a century ago.

"We cannot underestimate how the pandemic and disasters have impacted the lives of our students, but we do need to figure out how to get them back on track so we can develop the talent our state desperately needs to recover," said Collis Temple, chairman of the regents.

TOPS pays for tuition and, in some cases, other expenses for students who meet the academic requirements. About 54,000 students get the aid.

LSU and Southern University defied the state and national trends, at least in part.

Undergraduate enrollment at LSU was up 5% for the fall of 2021, to 35,914, according to the school.

Officials at Southern University said fall enrollment there rose 7%, to 7,408 students on the Baton Rouge campus.

However, TOPS enrollment in the Southern University system fell 5.4% between the fall of 2020 and 2021, according to figures compiled by regents officials. It slipped less than 1 percent in the LSU system.

The University of Louisiana System, which includes the University of New Orleans, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond, was another story.

Undergraduate enrollment at the nine schools that make up the system fell nearly 6%, to 75,067 students. The number of TOPS recipients also dropped 5.1%, to 27,784 students.

"I think the pandemic is part of it," said UL System President Jim Henderson. "But for us it is mainly that we had four campuses in the last two falls that were totally disrupted by (hurricanes) Laura, Delta and Ida."

Hurricanes Laura and Delta blasted southwest Louisiana in 2020, including McNeese State University in Lake Charles. Enrollment at McNeese dropped 12% between 2020 and 2021.

Hurricane Ida did historic damage to south central Louisiana in 2021, including nearby colleges and universities.

Undergraduate enrollment at Nichols State University in Thibodeaux slipped 10% between 2020 and 2021, according to UL System figures.

It dropped 8% at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond; 6% at the University of New Orleans and 2% at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette during the same period.

Declines for TOPS are starting in high schools.

The high school acceptance rate for TOPS scholarships fell nearly 8% between 2019-20 and 2020-21, well above the normal yearly trends.

Sujuan Boutte, executive director of the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance, reminded regents that it was no secret that recent years for public schools have been less than stellar amid the need for distance learning and other academic challenges.

"When you see a decline then you start watching," Boutte said of the drop in enrollment.

She said there are lots of reasons why high school students would reject TOPS. "But the bottom line is they did so at a rate of 7.69%," Boutte said.

She said state officials plan to hold focus groups among both secondary and postsecondary students to gauge what is going on.

"See if this was a blip or if this is the beginning of a different trend," she said.

James Callier is executive director of the Patrick Taylor Foundation, which is named after one of the founders of TOPS.

Callier downplayed the significance of the dip in TOPS enrollment.

'It was the virus," he said. "If the pandemic was not there it would follow the same patterns that you have seen in the past."

Others offered different reasons for the drop in TOPS participation.

Randy Ewing, a member of the regents and former president of the Louisiana Senate, noted that schools outside the state routinely recruit students who are eligible for TOPS.

Charles McDonald, also a regent and a former state representative who helped launch TOPS, said the growth of need-based Go Grants and other assistance will have an impact on TOPS.

"As we create new programs TOPS will continue to decline to some degree," said McDonald, of Monroe.

The state in 2019 launched a bid to raise the number of working-age adults with a postsecondary credential to 60% by 2030, up from 48% today.

Reed said the drops in enrollment and TOPS point up the need to address the issue to ensure that target is attainable.

"We have a big goal for 2030," she said.