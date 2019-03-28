East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member Connie Bernard pled not guilty earlier this week to charges arising from an incident in August, captured on a profanity-filled video that went viral, where she walked into a neighbor’s house where young people were having a party and got into a physical altercation with a young man.

Bernard, who was not present in court, pleaded not guilty Monday through her attorney to the misdemeanor charge which she has faced since Aug. 10, entering and remaining after forbidden, as well as a new misdemeanor charge of simple battery for getting physical with a young man at the party. A status conference has been scheduled for May 23 before State District Judge Louis Daniel.

District Attorney Hillar Moore said he went forward with charges after waiting months for Bernard to produce mitigating evidence that would allow him to resolve the matter without going to court and he said he’s still in hopes that such documentation will be forthcoming. He said such evidence would require Bernard to take responsibility for what happened that Friday night.

“It would be anything that she would like for me to consider so that I can give it to the affected parties.”

Warning: The video below contains graphic language.

Moore said the simple battery charge is from her physical contact with the young man that night.

In one part of the video, Bernard is seen grasping the base of his neck, which some viewers have interpreted as her choking him.

The Advocate has left messages with Bernard seeking comment.

In August, right after the incident, Bernard said she went to the home on High Lake Drive, which is down the street from her home, which was being rented, after hearing loud noises. She said she knocked on the door and knows the owners of the home, whom she called “close personal friends.”

Three days after the incident, Bernard issued an apology for the profanity she used that night and the embarrassment the incident cause to friends and family, as well as distracting from her work on the School Board. Bernard, however, did not apologize for going into the house to begin with or any of her other actions that night.

Bernard has resisted scattered calls for her to resign from the School Board altogether. Three weeks after the incident, Bernard, however, resigned from her position as vice president of the board. In her resignation letter, she made no mention of that incident, saying instead that she left board leadership because her husband, John, had been diagnosed with cancer and that he was undergoing time-consuming treatments.

Bernard was first elected to the board in 2010 and is in her third term representing south Baton Rouge’s District 6. She was re-elected to her third term in July, just weeks before the incident, after no one qualified to run against her.