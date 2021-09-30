East Baton Rouge Parish public schools and Catholic schools with the Diocese of Baton Rouge will still require students who come in close contact with COVID to quarantine, but public schools in Ascension, Livingston, Tangipahoa and West Baton Rouge parishes will make those quarantines optional.

The announcements come the day after the Louisiana Department of Education said districts could allow parents to decide whether to quarantine their kids. That decision quickly drew criticism from the governor and state health officials, who said it could worsen the spread of COVID.

+4 As state flips student COVID exposure rules, education official calls it abrupt, inconsistent State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley’s plan to let students exposed to the coronavirus remain in the classroom sparked pushback Thur…

East Baton Rouge school superintendent Sito Narcisse said he made the decision to keep mandatory quarantines because of advice from state officials and a local advisory committee of medical providers.

"The guidance of these healthcare professionals has not changed and has remained clear on the quarantine guidelines for unvaccinated individual and close contacts," Narcisse wrote in a letter to school employees.

Similarly, Dan Borné, spokesman for the Diocese of Baton Rouge, said the 31 diocesan schools in eight parishes are sticking with the old rules.

"Our schools are continuing to operate under the current policy," Borné said. "There has been no change."

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

But Ascension superintendent David Alexander said his district would make the choice mandatory, though after-school activities and athletics will follow previous guidelines for now.

+3 New guidelines: Louisiana public school students won't have to quarantine after COVID exposure In a major change, public school students will be allowed to remain in classrooms even if they have close contact with someone who tests posit…

"As has always been the case, new guidelines require us to be agile and sometimes move quickly," Alexander wrote in a message to staff and parents. "Our school nurses will work with school leaders to provide communication, help with situations, and work through any unique circumstances.

Livingston Parish Schools Superintendent Joe Murphy announced Thursday the district would make quarantine optional.

“Livingston Parish Public Schools will continue to comply with state guidelines as it relates to policies and procedures related to our efforts to avoid and lessen the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Murphy said. “It is important that we continue to work together to create the safest environment we can for our communities."

Tangipahoa and West Baton Rouge parish schools will also change their district policy to parental choice for quarantine, the former making a general announcement, the latter telling The Advocate in an interview.