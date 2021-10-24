When Kathy Griffin walked into a bus driver training class for Livingston Parish Schools in 2006, the room was filled to bursting with close to 40 people.
On a recent Monday, Griffin hosted a similar training — this time as the teacher. Around 12 people showed up.
"I don’t know why we have such a shortage" said Griffin, 62, a Denham Springs-area driver. "And it’s not just us. Other states are having this issue. I’m not sure what the one common denominator is over the nation."
In Massachusetts, the governor summoned 250 National Guard troops last month to act as bus drivers due to the state's shortage, according to School Transportation News. The School District of Philadelphia is offering parents cash incentives to drive their kids to school, the Philadelphia Tribune reported. And Pike Township in Indiana moved students to virtual learning when their shortage grew dire, according to Chalkbeat Indiana.
Roughly half of the respondents in a new nationwide survey released by several school transportation organizations described their driver shortage as “severe” or “desperate."
In the past, the Livingston Parish Schools driver substitute list ran three pages long, according to Joshua Day, LPS transportation supervisor. Now there are a "couple" of subs called into service — if the district is lucky.
"We've kind of always teetered on subs, just enough subs to cover all of our everyday routes," Day said. "It's just progressively gotten worse."
The dwindling number of backup drivers has strained the school system's ability to ferry roughly 20,000 kids to school on time, and bring them home safely each afternoon. Those subs who formerly filled three pages have become full-time drivers, while longtime drivers have retired because of COVID concerns or because they found better employment.
Advertisements for drivers are everywhere: posted at the Livingston Parish School Board Office front desk and outside of other district facilities. Some ads have made their way into local Facebook groups.
The shortage began long before the pandemic, Griffin said. Driving has unique hours that work well for stay-at-home parents or retirees, but the salary can't support a family by itself.
Drivers start at $19.79 per hour, though next year the pay will jump to $20.34 per hour, Day said. They work 25 hours a week and receive full state benefits, including health insurance and state retirement.
"Even though we have decent pay, it’s not a lot, so we lose some people because if they’re a single parent, they just can’t afford to stay," Griffin said. "This day in time, it’s like you’ve got to have two full-time salaries just about to make ends meet for families to survive."
In the past, for some areas school bus driving was a family affair, passed down from parent to child.
"Little bit less of that in today's society," Day said.
Recruitment is one problem, but finishing the course is another.
"If we have a class that has 10-15, if we get half of the class to finish, we sometimes feel like we’ve accomplished something, because everyone that comes to class does not finish," Griffin said.
Some initially promising drivers are unable to pass the background check, while others are afraid to drive a vehicle as massive and unwieldly as a school bus.
"I can actually park it better than my F-150," said Vanessa Browning, 41, laughing. She drives for Live Oak, which worked well for her when her children began attending school.
When a substitute can't cover one of the approximately 290 routes in the parish, the drivers take on a "breakdown" or a "buddy route," Browning said.
"We take a route, and we split it into parts and the drivers in the direct area, they take parts of that route, along with their route," she explained.
This system works, though it makes things a little more complicated. Without a sub list to speak of, Day said getting qualified drivers through the system is critical.
"Right now, as fast as we certify a driver, we put them on a route," he said.
Prospective drivers attend a 30-40 hour class, seven hours of driving without students and 20 hours of driving loaded with a trainer, among other requirements. The most recent class began Oct. 18, but more are scheduled in 2022.
The training requirements are rigorous, Day said, and for good reason.
"You're carrying the most precious cargo," he said. "It's our future."
Since 2015, about 100 new buses have been added to the fleet of 360 total vehicles, and the district provides its own maintenance.
The driver shortage has left some families concerned. Parents desire consistency, Day said. There are "pockets of frustration where there are shortages" across the parish.
Once Day explains their limitations, he said parents are more understanding.
Griffin, who serves as both driver and course instructor for the district, said the job's biggest joys are the children she sees every day.
"I have a busload of kids that are my kids," she said. "Those kids know I will protect them through anything. If you work with these kids just a little bit and let them know that they’re not alone, they can make your world."