Schools in Metairie and Natchitoches rank at the top of the list for average ACT scores for the class of 2020, data released by the Louisiana Dept. of Education shows.
Seniors at Haynes Academy in Jefferson Parish and Louisiana School for Math Science & the Arts in Natchitoches Parish averaged a 30 on the test. A perfect score is 36.
But the news isn't good for all schools, reports The Advocate's Will Sentell.
Louisiana's score fell for the third consecutive year and is the lowest since 2013, officials said Wednesday.
The latest composite score is 18.7.
The results are down from 18.9 last year and 19.3 the year before that.
Search the table below to see average scores by school.
Can't see table below? Click here.
Note: You can search by school or school district name. An arrow in the top-right corner of the table will take you to the next page of results.
Note: An arrow in the top-right corner of the table will take you to the next page of results.
The following schools' results were not included because fewer than 10 students took the ACT: Gibsland-Coleman High School, Academic Recovery Ombudsman, Johnson Bayou High School, Central High School (Catahoula Parish), Concordia Education Center, Arlington Preparatory Academy, Northdale Superintendent's Academy, EBR Virtual Academy, JCFA, Lerosen Preparatory Academy, Christian Acres Alternative School, Lakeview Annex, Travis Hill School, Tangipahoa Alternative Solutions Program, Atlanta High School, Sherrouse School, Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired, Southern University Laboratory Virtual School, Riverside Alternative High School, Southside Alternative High School, Central Southwest Alternative High School, JCFA Lafayette.