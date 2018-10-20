Charter school skeptics on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board managed to delay creating a new job to work with charter schools as well as analyze the performance of other, struggling Baton Rouge schools.

After failing to muster enough votes Thursday to create the new administrative position, which is known as a portfolio manager, the board voted to delay the matter until it meets again Nov. 15.

The vote was 4-3; the position needed five votes to pass.

Board members Mark Bellue, Connie Bernard, Mike Gaudet and David Tatman voted yes, while board members Dawn Collins, Vereta Lee, Kenyetta Nelson-Smith vote no. Board member Evelyn Ware-Jackson abstained and board member Jill Dyason was absent, having left the meeting early.

Concern about expansion of charter schools drove much of the debate. There are 29 charter schools operating in the parish; 10 of them are authorized by the school system.

Board member Dawn Collins said she’s worried the new position, if created, could be used to bring in more charter schools to Baton Rouge. She noted her district, District 4, has the most schools with D and F letter grades, schools that could be targets to convert into charters. She said she wants more research about other school districts that have similar positions.

“If it’s not implemented correctly, it does my students no good and may do my students harm,” Collins said.

Other speakers said they were just hearing about the proposed position, but the idea was floated months ago.

The position would be funded through a $2.2 million federal school improvement grant that the school district applied for on March 1. The money is meant to fund improvements to the school system, particularly the district’s 32 schools that have D and F letter grades from the state.

“I’m not in support of this position, because we don’t need it,” said Lee.

Lee said she’s suspicious of the pro-charter school groups that are supporting creation of the position. She said these groups are spending lots of money to try to defeat her and other like-minded board members in the Nov. 6 elections.

“Some of the groups mentioned are sending ads to my house trying to get me off this board,” she said.

Board member Michael Gaudet spoke in favor of the position. He said he’s okay with delaying until Nov. 15, but delaying longer might mean this person doesn't really start working until next school year.

“I want the kids to have the benefit of this position for this school year,” Gaudet said.

Superintendent Warren Drake said the portfolio manager would have duties that go beyond charter schools.

“The charter piece is just one piece of this,” he said.

The portfolio manager would deal most directly with the 10 district-authorized charter schools, serving as a “liaison and point of contact.”

Other duties would involve work on the application and renewal process for charter schools, conducting annual reviews, publishing an annual school report, sharing best practices with charter schools and analyzing the district “to ensure high quality seats across district schools.”

The proposed job description calls for someone with a master’s degree or higher in educational leadership, plus at least five years in teaching and instructional supervision.

The salary is not settled, but the grant comes with $95,000 for the job. After subtracting for the cost of benefits, that means a salary somewhere north of $60,000 a year. Some speakers Thursday questioned whether that is a high enough salary to get a quality person, given the education and job skills required.