A proposal to pay classroom teachers and librarians in Baton Rouge public schools an extra one-time $2,000 check is still alive, but school district leaders are under pressure to find ways to pay money as well to some or all of the employees left out.

After extensive debate, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board on Thursday stopped short of endorsing the proposal but agreed to debate it again when it meets again Feb. 17.

Board member Connie Bernard pressed for adding a $1,000 stipend for support workers. She said giving a stipend just to teachers and librarians is a “morale killer” and it sends the wrong message.

“What you did was valuable to us, but to the rest of you it was not,” Bernard said, summing up that message.

Superintendent Sito Narcisse proposed the added $2,000 earlier this week. Costing an estimated $8 million, the proposal comes as several school districts in the Baton Rouge region have increased teacher pay, either in the form of an extra check or a permanent pay raise.

East Baton Rouge Parish, no stranger to staff shortages, has had even more trouble this year than in the past filling job positions.

Narcisse acknowledged Thursday that paying just teachers and librarians more money is unpopular in some quarters, but said he wants to do something for those employees right away rather than wait for the completion of a planned salary compensation study. He said the study, once complete, will likely result in improved salaries for many groups of employees, not just teachers.

That study, however, is stalled.

Nichola Hall, chief of human resources, said the selected firm, Experience Management Institute from Ohio, recently backed out of the job due to concerns about COVID-19. Hall said school officials are talking to another firm about taking over the work, with the goal of finishing by May or June.

If approved as-is, an estimated 2,800 teachers and librarians would not receive the extra $2,000 check until late April. To qualify, they would need to have a “class roster,” meaning that educators not assigned students in a classroom would not get any extra money.

One rationale for approving a stipend now, explained board member Mark Bellue, is to signal to teachers right away that they are valued and to do so before they might start considering offers for jobs from other school districts.

Several speakers, however, told the board that the current proposal leaves out too many employees.

Paige Colwell, who teaches at McKinley Middle, said she objected last year when the school system paid a $1,300 across-the-board stipend, but excluded some employees who were not working every day, including women who took pregnancy leave. She said she’s disappointed employees are being passed over again.

“Why are support workers being excluded this time around?” Colwell asked.

Cordelia Macmurdo, a speech language pathologist, said she’s likely to be left out and urged the board to change that.

“We don't have a class roster, but we have a caseload,” she said.

Cathy Carmichael, a parent, had similar sentiments.

“I talked to my bus driver this morning and he was pretty upset,” she said.

Several board members also expressed concern over whether the board can afford to spend $8 million, which would come from the district’s general operating budget.

Board member Dawn Collins has been urging Narcisse to instead use federal COVID money to improve employee compensation. She read aloud passages from a recent letter from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, which she argued justified using federal funds for that purpose.

Narcisse, however, has resisted using the money in that manner, budgeting it instead for other educational purposes.

In other action, the board voted 6-2 to place a new health care and environmental education middle-high schools at the former home of Polk Elementary school, which was renamed in 2019 as the Eva Legarde Learning Center.

The board approved the program in January, but put off voting on a location to allow more time to address concerns of alumni of nearby McKinley High, who worry the proposed campus will negatively affect the historic high school.

A meeting with McKinley High alumni occurred the next day.

Chris Toombs, who was critical that alumni were not consulted earlier, said he came away from that meeting feeling better about the proposal.

"We’ve been assured by the district that we are definitely going to be in conversations for some unique programs for our school," Toombs said. "That is very exciting."

Dale Flowers, head of the alumni association, was less positive. He said the alumni association has not taken a position on the new school. He said that he personally is not "excited" about the idea, but won't fight it.

Board members Bernard and Collins voted No, saying that they want more stakeholders consulted prior to the vote. Collins also objected to the lack of estimates of the operations cost of the new school, which would open in August.

The new school is being developed in partnership with LSU and The Water Institute, a consortium that conducts research on coastal issues in Louisiana and other Gulf states. It will have open admissions in the early grades, but eighth-graders will need a minimum 3.0 GPA to continue into high school. In return, graduates of the school gain automatic admission to LSU.

The environmental school is starting with about 50 sixth-graders and would eventually have about 350 students across grades 6-12. To have it ready for August, the school district is planning to spend $1.2 million to transform the old Polk campus at 408 E. Polk St. so that it’s better suited for older kids.