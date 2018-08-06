Tulane

How does your school measure up in academics, quality of life, and even partying? Princeton Review recently released its 2019 rankings and lists for the best 384 colleges in the country. Here's how Louisiana's universities that made the list fared: 

Louisiana State University

The Best 384 Colleges

Best Southeastern

Green Colleges

Professors Get Low Marks: #10

Loyola University New Orleans

The Best 384 Colleges

Best Southeastern

Green Colleges

Best College Newspaper: #7

Best Quality of Life: #11

Lots of Race/Class Interaction: #9

Students Study the Least: #17

Town-Gown Relations are Great: #1

Tulane University

The Best 384 Colleges

Best Southeastern

Colleges That Pay You Back

Green Colleges

Best Quality of Life:#5

Best-Run Colleges: #8

College City Gets High Marks: #1

Everyone Plays Intramural Sports: #18

Happiest Students: #4

Lots of Beer: #8

Lots of Greek Life: #16

Lots of Hard Liquor: #5

Most Active Student Government: #10

Most Engaged in Community Service: #2

Most Politically Active Students: #11

Most Popular Study Abroad Program:#10

Party Schools:#3

Their Students Love These Colleges:#4

University of Louisiana Lafayette

The Best 384 Colleges

Best Southeastern

Election? What Election? (measure of political awareness): #5

Most Conservative Students: #18

Most Religious Students: #16

Town-Gown Relations are Great: #14

University of New Orleans

The Best 384 Colleges

Best Southeastern

Xavier University

The Best 384 Colleges

Best Southeastern

Administrators Get Low Marks: #6

Got Milk? (most sober schools): #7

Is It Food?: #4

Is That a Dorm?: #2

Least Beautiful Campus: #3

Least Happy Students: #1

Nobody Plays Intramural Sports: #17

Read the full list of rankings from Princeton Review here.

