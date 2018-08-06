How does your school measure up in academics, quality of life, and even partying? Princeton Review recently released its 2019 rankings and lists for the best 384 colleges in the country. Here's how Louisiana's universities that made the list fared:
Louisiana State University
The Best 384 Colleges
Best Southeastern
Green Colleges
Professors Get Low Marks: #10
Loyola University New Orleans
The Best 384 Colleges
Best Southeastern
Green Colleges
Best College Newspaper: #7
Best Quality of Life: #11
Lots of Race/Class Interaction: #9
Students Study the Least: #17
Town-Gown Relations are Great: #1
Tulane University
The Best 384 Colleges
Best Southeastern
Colleges That Pay You Back
Green Colleges
Best Quality of Life:#5
Best-Run Colleges: #8
College City Gets High Marks: #1
Everyone Plays Intramural Sports: #18
Happiest Students: #4
Lots of Beer: #8
Lots of Greek Life: #16
Lots of Hard Liquor: #5
Most Active Student Government: #10
Most Engaged in Community Service: #2
Most Politically Active Students: #11
Most Popular Study Abroad Program:#10
Party Schools:#3
Their Students Love These Colleges:#4
University of Louisiana Lafayette
The Best 384 Colleges
Best Southeastern
Election? What Election? (measure of political awareness): #5
Most Conservative Students: #18
Most Religious Students: #16
Town-Gown Relations are Great: #14
University of New Orleans
The Best 384 Colleges
Best Southeastern
Xavier University
The Best 384 Colleges
Best Southeastern
Administrators Get Low Marks: #6
Got Milk? (most sober schools): #7
Is It Food?: #4
Is That a Dorm?: #2
Least Beautiful Campus: #3
Least Happy Students: #1
Nobody Plays Intramural Sports: #17
Read the full list of rankings from Princeton Review here.