When all the counts are finalized LSU expects the classes that began Monday will include the largest number of freshmen ever.
Preliminary numbers show that LSU is expecting at least 5,800 new freshmen to campus this year, which would break the previous record of 5,725 new freshmen enrolled in 2012.
“This is the most academically successful and diverse group of students we’ve ever brought in,” LSU President F. King Alexander said in a press release. “This great freshman class is thanks to the hard work put in by our enrollment management team, along with our college deans, counselors, faculty and staff that all ensured these students knew about the number of opportunities available at LSU.”
The freshman class had an average grade point average of 3.64 in high school, which is up from last year’s mark at this time of a 3.56. The class average ACT also holds steady in comparison to previous classes at about a 26 composite score out of 36.
The LSU Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College is projected to enroll 740 students, making this the largest honors class ever.
Enrollment numbers will be finalized after the 14th day of class, which is Friday, Sept. 7.