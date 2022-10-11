After 14 years in state control, Capitol High is officially returning to the control of the East Baton Rouge Parish school system — but who will run the school and how improvements to the 62-year-old facility will be paid for remains up in the air.
On Tuesday, the state’s Board of Elementary and Secondary Education unanimously approved the transfer. The vote ended months of meetings and discussions among BESE members about the future of the historic high school.
Now, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board will have to settle on how to finance the rebuilding of the dilapidated 62-year-old campus located at 1000 N. 23rd St.
Superintendent Sito Narcisse told BESE members in June he had a $24 million commitment from an unnamed private partner to improve the facility and has refused since to disclose publicly who that partner is.
On Tuesday, however, Narcisse told BESE members that there may be other funding options he plans to look into over the next month.
“This may provide opportunities for others who may want to step up and be able to fund this structure,” Narcisse said.
Tuesday’s vote gives Narcisse the green light to revamp Capitol High into a specialized “focus choice” high school. It would feature pathways for students interested in traditional liberal arts, but also technology as well as the health care world via a partnership with Baton Rouge General Medical Center. This fall, the hospital launched a similar partnership with Park Elementary, located next door. Park would serve as a feeder school for the new Capitol High.
Narcisse said Tuesday he envisions launching the new high school next fall, though improvements to the facility would continue well into the 2023-24 school year.
Capitol High, which opened in 1950 and moved in 1960 to its current home, was taken over by the state in 2008 following chronic low academic performance and has changed management multiple times since.
Currently the school is being run by the Capitol Education Foundation, a nonprofit which has a few graduates as board members. It’s a locally based outgrowth of Friendship Schools, a Washington, D.C.-based charter group which ran the school from 2014 to 2019. The high school currently educates about 370 students from across East Baton Rouge Parish, though its facility on paper is supposed to be big enough for more than 1,300 students.
Bruce Miles, president of the foundation’s board, has been skeptical of East Baton Rouge’s plans for the school and noted that the high school has made some academic as well as facility progress while the foundation has run the school. He unsuccessfully urged BESE members to delay the vote for two more months.
“We were never opposed to Capitol going back to EBR,” Miles said. “We wanted to make sure that when it did go back, it had legs to stand up.”
The need to find a new operator for the school arose this spring when KIPP backed out of plans to take over operation of Capitol High in time for the 2022-23 school year. Capitol was to become the charter school network’s first school in Baton Rouge. KIPP — short for Knowledge is Power Program — has a big presence in New Orleans, with eight schools educating more than 6,000 children.
After KIPP left, Narcisse began to seek the school’s return to local control.
As part of the return agreement, East Baton Rouge has to allow current students the chance to stay, look to retain faculty at the high school, and ensure access for students who live in the neighborhoods surrounding the school.
“I want to make sure that the district honors its word and that the students have a place at their neighborhood high school,” said BESE member Belinda Davis.
Similarly, board member Ronnie Morris pressed Narcisse to make clear that students who attend Capitol High won’t be subject to getting kicked out if they fail to maintain a high-enough GPA. In his original proposal, Narcisse said students in the new health care program would have to keep a GPA of at least 2.8 to stay, sparking pushback.
Narcisse said he’s taken such criticism to heart.
“Our goal is to keep students there,” he said.
In August, Davis asked district leaders whether the plan was to run the school directly or to “hire a charter operator.” Board President David Tatman told her then that the school would likely be direct-run.
Davis asked the same question again Tuesday. The question prompted a long pause and a different answer.
Dennis Blunt, an attorney with Phelps & Dunbar law firm, responded that funding the repairs and operating the school are intertwined.
“The reason for the hesitation is funding is a challenge and the timeline is a challenge,” Blunt said.
The district has in-house funding options, he said. They involve selling construction bonds or redirecting money already approved by voters for school construction as part of 1-cent sales tax, what’s known as the Tax Plan.
The external option involves bringing in a charter school group. That group would strike a contract with the district as “possibly a Type 1 (school board-authorized) charter but it would be a district-controlled charter,” Blunt said.
Blunt went on to say that that agreement could be similar to the agreement the state has now with the Capitol Education Foundation. The state has year-to-year contracts with CEP. That’s different from a traditional charter, which would last at least three years and for which applicants undergo a lengthy process.
Charter schools are public schools run privately via charters, or contracts.
Blunt said such an arrangement would be “a little bit novel” but would also provide “greater opportunity for community stakeholder engagement.”
“Under any answer to your question, EBR operates the school,” Blunt concluded.
Miles, who is a graduate of Capitol High, said he plans to stay active with Capitol for years to come. He predicted the school system will want the Capitol Education Foundation to stay on for longer after school leaders realize the difficulty of what they’ve taken on.
“I’m not going anywhere, and neither is CEF,” Miles said. “We are going to continue this organization to support this school.”