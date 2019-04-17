When Joe Alleva steps down as LSU's athletic director, current deputy Verge Ausberry is expected to serve as interim athletic director, according to a CBS Sports report.

Ausberry, a former LSU football player, will fill the role in Alleva's absence, a source told Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports.

An LSU Board of Supervisors member confirmed to The Advocate that Alleva will leave his current post. The news was first reported by the Baton Rouge Business Report.

Ausberry, a New Iberia native, played linebacker for LSU in the late 1980s and was appointed senior associate athletic director in May 2006. He was named deputy director of athletics in January 2015.

Ausberry has spearheaded scheduling LSU's upcoming premier non-conference opponents in football, including series with Clemson, UCLA, Oklahoma and Arizona State.

He first joined the athletic department in compliance and the Academic Center for Student-Athletes. He then joined the Tiger Athletic Foundation.