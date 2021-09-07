Ascension Parish schools are postponing the return to school after Hurricane Ida, as are two Baton Rouge public schools.

It’s a mix of schools that have yet to get power back at all to schools that have had power only to lose it later.

In a message sent out about 4 p.m. Tuesday, Ascension Superintendent David Alexander said he’d hoped to open schools Wednesday as late as mid-day Tuesday, but finally decided to push it all back.

“Unfortunately, there are several obstacles outside of our control,” Alexander said. “The biggest obstacle continues to be power.”

Alexander did not commit to Thursday as a reopening date: “We will provide you with another update tomorrow that provides our plans for Thursday,” he wrote.

He said about 80% of staff returned to work Tuesday and did important work to get schools ready for students.

In East Baton Rouge Parish, almost every school has power, but rolling power outages are bedeviling efforts to reopen as normal on Wednesday.

Two schools won’t reopen Wednesday: Bernard Terrace and Wildwood elementary schools. Wildwood had power, only to lose it. Bernard Terrace had power Tuesday, but did not have working internet.

It's not clear when those two schools will be ready to reopen.

More schools had power come on and off during the day Tuesday as school staff reported back to work.

“We’ve had 15 schools that have had exchanges of power today,” said Monique Scott-Spaulding, the new director of physical plant services for East Baton Rouge,

Scott-Spaulding said Entergy has a standing warning that short-term outages will continue into at least Wednesday, perhaps longer. So that means some students are likely to face power outages for some portion of the day tomorrow.

Alex Stubbs, chief of communications for the school system, said schools will follow the process they follow any time there is a power outage. She said that the school district is committed to helping families get their lives back on track.

“We understand that this may be the first time their child may be back in a place with a/c or may have a hot meal,” Stubbs said. “Our job is to provide those students a place that is as safe and comfortable as we can to bring back a chance for learning again.”