Four Baton Rouge high schools, led by Liberty High, are home to the bulk of the ninth-graders who have signed up this fall for new dual enrollment courses meant to set teenagers early on the path to college.
Liberty, Glen Oaks, McKinley and Tara high schools have a total of 728 students registered so far to take college-level courses being offered by Baton Rouge Community College. They account for two-thirds of the nearly 1,100 students in Baton Rouge who’ve put these courses on their schedules for the fall as part of the school district’s Pathways to Bright Futures initiative.
On the flip side, seven high schools — two of them small alternative schools — each have fewer than 50 ninth-graders participating in the program. The school with the least participation is Baton Rouge Magnet High, where 16 ninth-graders have signed up, followed by Woodlawn High with 27 students participating. They are by far the largest high schools in the school district.
Signups so far represent close to 40% of the incoming ninth-grade in the East Baton Rouge Parish school system. They range from about 3% of ninth-graders at Baton Rouge Magnet High to more than 80% at Liberty High.
By taking dual enrollment courses starting in ninth-grade, students can potentially earn college credit while still in high school, perhaps enough to earn an associate’s degree while still in high school.
The school system released these numbers pursuant to a public records request by The Advocate. School officials initially denied the request, saying they would not release such information until sometime in mid-July, arguing early release of the numbers, which are not complete since fall courses are still being scheduled, could be “misconstrued or misunderstood by the public.” They relented a few days later.
Indeed, the numbers are changing. The latest count, dated June 28, shows that 1,083 students had signed for dual enrollment courses for the fall. An overall district count from eight days earlier, showed 69 fewer students signed up.
All are ninth-graders except for a few 10th graders from Glen Oaks High, a school that piloted the program last year. At that high school, about 80 ninth-graders enrolled last fall for dual enrollment courses, representing about 75% of the eligible students in that class. Fifty-five ninth-graders continued to take dual enrollment courses in the spring.
Like last year, the dual enrollment courses for ninth-graders, an earlier start on such courses than is typical, are being offered by Baton Rouge Community College through a partnership with the school system.
Sarah Barlow, BRCC’s vice chancellor for academic and student affairs, said the community college is still determining staffing for the courses it will be offering this fall, a process that won’t be complete until August, and the courses will be led either by BRCC faculty or by qualified teachers from the participating high school. It appears the classes will be largely taught in-person as opposed to online.
“At this time most of the schools have requested on-site courses,” Barlow said.
Although school leaders are carrying on under the assumption that Pathways to Bright Futures will roll out districtwide in line with Superintendent Sito Narcisse’s plan, Narcisse has struggled to persuade a majority of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board to support his potentially pricy plans.
On June 16, the board declined to approve Pathways expenditures for the 2022-23 school year — the motion to approve did not get a second.
Board meeting rules specify that items that fail have to wait at least 60 days before the board can reconsider them. In this case, Aug. 16 would be the earliest the board could take it up anew. That’s a week after students return to school and two weeks after teachers return.
The rules, however, allow for the board to reconsider killed items if the board agrees by a two-thirds — six members — vote to suspend its rules. That could happen when the board meets again. Its next scheduled meeting is July 14.
The district has estimated that Pathways to Bright Futures will cost about $2.5 million in year one, rising to $5.6 million in year four. Actual costs will be greater or less depending on how many students end up participating, how many courses they take and the costs of those courses.
One predictable cost is about $1.5 million a year to employ 14 program coordinators, one for each of the participating high schools. Four traditional high schools had fewer than 50 ninth-graders sign up, meaning those coordinators will have fewer students and classes to oversee. Like Baton Rouge and Woodlawn high schools, Istrouma and Belaire also have had limited uptake, with 43 and 34 ninth-graders signing up, respectively.
The school-by-school numbers released last week list only 13 high schools. An exception from the list is EBR Virtual Academy, an online school that had about 150 ninth-graders last year. In December, the school system changed vendors for providing instruction in the upper grades, shifting to Arizona-based ASU Digital Prep. ASU’s proposal said it would let students take dual enrollment courses — the online program offers dual enrollment courses through Arizona State University.
School officials said they are checking to see what the dual enrollment plan is next school year for EBR Virtual Academy.
The disparate signup numbers for individual high schools may be indicative of the controversy that has surrounded Pathways to Bright Futures since Narcisse unveiled it in December.
Baton Rouge Magnet High, the largest high school in the district and its highest performing, was the center of the early fight, focused on concerns that the program would have the effect of greatly reducing the availability of Advanced Placement courses.
Many of the parents there favor AP because it is often given more weight than dual enrollment during the college admissions process, particularly by out-of-state schools.
After much criticism, Narcisse in February downscaled the program. He reduced from 20 to 4 the number of college-level courses students are expected to take, or one a year. And that lone advanced course no longer needed to be a dual enrollment class. Instead, it could be an Advanced Placement or a career-oriented course.
Even with that concession, few Baton Rouge Magnet families have signed on to dual enrollment.
Still, the 16 ninth-graders there who signed up for dual enrollment this fall is more than last year when zero students at the high school went that route. Instead, 1,223 students at the high school, more than three-quarters, took AP courses last year.
Belinda Davis, a parent of an incoming ninth grader at the high school and a member the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, said she still has concerns about the district’s insistence on trying to require ninth-graders to take at least one college-level course.
“I have a ninth grader who is totally capable of taking an AP class right away, but that varies by child and that’s part of the reason why I object to this,” Davis said.
Liberty High, which like Baton Rouge Magnet is a dedicated, or schoolwide, magnet school, has taken a much different path. There, 261 ninth-graders at present have a dual enrollment course on the fall course schedule.
Liberty High has had a longer history of having students take dual enrollment — last year 42 students took such courses. Liberty’s acceptance of the program is also perhaps a reflection of family ties. Principal Brandon Levatino is married to Latasha Levatino, who is one of the top Central Office administrators over Pathways.
Following behind Liberty, McKinley and Tara high schools have shown keen interest in Pathways, with 173 and 167 ninth-graders signing up for the fall. They represent roughly 60% of those schools' likely incoming ninth-graders.