After passionate arguments, Louisiana's top school board Thursday rejected a bid to allow high school students statewide who have failed to meet graduation requirements to do so by meeting other standards because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The vote was 5-3, one short of the minimum needed on the 11-member state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Three BESE members missed the special meeting.

About 2,400 students statewide do not meet graduation rules because they were unable to pass end-of-course exams designed to ensure that they have a minimal understanding of U. S. history, math and other key subjects.

BESE did approve waivers for the roughly two dozen school districts affected by Hurricane Ida, which struck on Aug. 29.

Students in those districts threatened with not getting a diploma will have other ways to do so, including getting a composite score of 17 on the ACT, which measures college readiness, or a 17 on the subjects where they failed to meet the benchmarks.

They will enjoy the same options that backers hoped to apply statewide.

Backers said the coronavirus pandemic, and all the classroom disruptions it caused for the Class of 2022, more than justified the offer of academic leniency for those who missed the cut.

BESE member Holly Boffy, who lives in Lafayette, led the effort and said lots of students who would benefit from a statewide waiver are ready to enter the workforce and becoming contributing members of society.

"What I can't do is look them in the eye and say we would prefer you take a LEAP test than go to work," Boffy said, a reference to the shorthand title for the end-of-course exams in question.

But Erin Bendily, --- for the Pelican Institute for Public Policy, said Louisiana's standard for passing end-of-course exams is "incredibly low" and pretending they are prepared for college or the workforce would be a mistake.

"We are not being truthful," Bendily said. "We are lying to them. We are lying to their parents. That is a travesty."

The policy under fire requires high school seniors to score at least the fourth of five achievement level -- approaching basic -- in three subjects to earn a standard diploma.

They are English I, or English II; algebra I or geometry and biology or U. S. history.

The biggest stumbling block is U. S. history followed by biology, Thomas Lambert, assistant superintendent for assessments, accountability and analytics.

Ronnie Morris, a BESE member who lives in Baton Rouge, opposed the statewide waiver request and said students need to be ready to enter the global economy.

"But you have to earn it," Morris said.

Boffy proposed that, aside from getting a 17 on the ACT, students who failed to pass critical end-of-course exams could also get a standard diploma by participating n 20 hours of "extended learning" in the subject that blocked their progress, then meet the standard on a re-test.

But Caleb Moore, an official of the American Federation for Children, said a 17 on the ACT does not represent academic excellence.

ACT officials say the minimum score needed for college success is 18 in English, 22 on math, 22 on reading and 23 in science.

Several superintendents backed Boffy's proposal.

Irma Trosclair, superintendent of public schools in Lafayette Parish, said the pandemic sparked the biggest "opportunity gap" for students she has seen in her 39-year career.

Wes Watts, superintendent of the West Baton Rouge Parish School District, said the waiver would affect few students in his school system but was needed.

"If we are going to err let's err on the side of students," Watts told BESE.

Doris Voitier, a BESE member who is also superintendent of the St. Bernard Parish school system, also endorsed the waiver.

"These kids have been operating under a handicap for the past three years," Voitier said. "This year, for this class, have some humanity in here."

State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley, who did not take a position on the waiver, said 4% of students failed to meet graduation requirements in 2019, 6% in 2021 and 7% in 2022.

Lambert said that, after re-tests and other steps, the 2,400 not set to graduate will be trimmed and "we would be well within the normal range."

Lauren Gleason, --- for the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, opposed Boffy's proposal, said employers cite the need for workforce readiness.

Gleason said when students who gain a high school diploma through a waiver cannot get a job "what will we tell them?"

The motion to allow high school seniors in Hurricane-Ida affected school districts to get a waiver on graduation requirements originally targeted the Terrebonne Parish school system.

Voitier made the motion to extend it to all parishes designated as disaster areas by Gov. John Bel Edwards, which breezed through BESE.

BESE members who supported the waiver were Holly Boffy, of Lafayette; Preston Castille, of Baton Rouge; Brenda Davis, of Baton Rouge; Tomas Roque, of Alexandria and Doris Voitier, of Metairie.

Those opposed were Ronnie Morris, of Baton Rouge; Sandy Holloway, of Thibodeaux and Jim Garvey, of Metairie.