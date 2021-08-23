LSU will forgive more than $7 million in student debt affecting about 4,000 students, officials said Monday morning.

“In an effort to continue providing access to an LSU education, we have made the decision to clear all unpaid prior tuition and fee balances for LSU students who enrolled at any point during the COVID-19 pandemic period,” said LSU Vice President for Enrollment Management Jose Aviles.

“We are committed to ensuring that students have every opportunity to continue their educational pursuits. Their dream is to walk across the stage and receive an LSU diploma, and our job is to do everything we can to make sure that happens.”

+3 College students will need COVID vaccine proof or other option now that FDA gave approval Students at Louisiana four-year universities will soon have to show proof of immunization, a physician’s certification that the vaccine is med…

The school, like others, will use some of its federal coronavirus aid to finance the debt forgiveness.

The debt forgiveness will apply from the spring of 2020 to the present.

It applies to students with balances owed directly to LSU.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

LSU, other colleges set to get $268 million from coronavirus relief bill LSU and other public colleges and universities are set to get $268 million from the latest federal stimulus bill, up 82% from what schools got…

Students who qualify will receive communications from financial aid & scholarship officials in the Office of Enrollment Management with more details.

The school made the announcement on the first day of fall classes.

LSU said it has provided $25 million in relief funds to students during the coronavirus pandemic.

A variety of schools statewide and nationally, including some historically Black colleges and universities, have announced student debt forgiveness programs financed with federal coronavirus dollars.

Grambling to forgive $1.5 million in student debt Grambling State University is forgiving about $1.5 million in student debt by using some of its federal aid for coronavirus relief.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.