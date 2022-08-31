State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley is telling local school leaders they are under no obligation to implement a proposal by the Biden administration that would expand access for transgender students to girls sports teams and bathrooms.
Brumley spelled out his stance in a message sent Tuesday to local school leaders, school board members and the state athletics' association.
"I have received questions from school systems," he said Wednesday.
The Biden administration has proposed a major expansion of Title IX, which federal officials say would strengthen protections for LGBTQ students.
Brumley said he has gotten questions about the controversial changes, especially after the U. S. Department of Education and U. S. Department of Agriculture "prematurely" issued guidelines that dovetailed with President Joseph Biden's executive order, which is in the public comment phase.
The superintendent said he does not agree with the proposed changes and does not view them as enforceable.
"Therefore, school systems should not alter their local policies or procedures based solely on these overreaching guidance documents," Brumley said in his message to local education leaders.
He also noted that the Legislature earlier this year enacted a law that would bar transgender athletes from competing in girls and women's sports.
Gov. John Bel Edwards let the measure become law without his signature.
"It was overwhelmingly passed by our Legislature," Brumley wrote.
"It affirms school-sanctioned athletic participation must be divided by biological sex unless the configuration is co-ed in nature," he said.
Brumley's letter marks the second time he has criticized plans to expand Title IX, which turned 50 earlier this year and is aimed at ending sex-based discrimination in education.
He asked federal officials in July whether Louisiana would face financial penalties if it does not agree to open bathrooms and girls sports teams to transgender students.
Brumley said he believes a majority of state residents agree with his views.
