Instead of heading to Baton Rouge Community College, Lise Namikas travels three times each week to Glen Oaks High School to teach some of the youngest students she’s ever taught.
On Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Namikas leads her students, all ninth-graders, through events that happened long, long before any of them were born. Her 61 students split up across four sections of her dual enrollment course, keeping her busy from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
The course is called “World History” on the student’s high school transcript but “World Civilization to 1500” on their college transcript.
On Tuesdays and Thursdays, when Namikas is not there, Glen Oaks High social studies teacher Alexis Saizon-Cowley takes over, going deeper into what Namikas taught the day before.
Students who receive at least a C will earn not only high school but college credit. They are receiving their mid-term grades this week, but Namika assured them there’s still time to improve if they don’t like what they see.
“For me what’s most important is the whole entire semester,” said Namikas, an associate professor at BRCC.
Namikas is part of a pilot program at Glen Oaks High. Next year, the East Baton Rouge Parish school system is planning to expand dual enrollment in a similar manner to all of its high schools.
It’s an experiment that aims to show that, with the right help, all high school students, even ninth-graders, are up for the challenge of college-level work. The hope is that ninth-graders not only succeed in their advanced ninth-grade classes, but keep going, eventually accumulating enough college credits to earn an associate’s degree by the time they earn their high school diploma.
Whether the Glen Oaks experiment is succeeding or not depends on your definition of success. If success means greatly expanding the number of students earning dual enrollment credits, students who were unlikely to take these classes otherwise, then you could consider it a success.
Just shy of half of Glen Oaks’ ninth-grade class — 53 out of about 125 students — have so far managed to earn college credit from a dual enrollment course offered through BRCC. About thirty-five have earned two courses worth of credit.
That’s no small thing for a school that has struggled academically for years and sees relatively few of its graduates continue on to college.
But if the goal is universal or near-universal dual enrollment — which is how the initiative has been promoted at times — those first semester results don’t look so strong. And the numbers could dwindle over time as students reach junior and senior year and take much more difficult college-level courses.
Superintendent Sito Narcisse began developing the initiative, known as Pathways to Bright Futures, soon after taking over the East Baton Rouge Parish school system in January 2021.
Glen Oaks High Principal Robert Signator said, in his view, the program has been successful so far. But he admits he was initially worried.
He first learned of the idea in June when he was approached by district officials. It launched in July and classes started in mid-August.
“For us it was just like, dive in and see if the water is something you can take,” he said.
After some scattered heartburn among parents and students, Signator said complaints have largely disappeared.
“(The students) matured for the most part from thinking they couldn’t to now thinking they can,” he said.
Four Glen Oaks students who are participating in the classes sat down recently for interviews with local news outlets. They all said they were surprised when they learned the high school was doing this — most of them happily.
Despite a little initial trepidation, they said they were able to handle their courses. But you have to be careful not to fall behind.
“It’s a college course, but you’ve got to take it seriously,” said Aiden McCartney, 14.
“The professors, they make it more understandable,” Milan Beauchamp, 14. “You could get through it, and they helped you more.”
Of the four, Jamarcus Young, 15, is the most positive. He wants to go to Southern University and was attracted from the start by the chance to get such a big head start.
“It’s a blessing because once you get to college you only have two more years, you’ll already have two years done,” Young said.
Kevin Najera, 15, is the least enthusiastic. He says he’s not interested in going to college, is not jazzed about the classes because of all the memorization required — “It’s a lot to remember and I don’t have a great memory.”
Nevertheless, he said, he’s managed fine.
“It’s not that hard,” he said.
Who’s in, Who’s Out
These students were among 80 who initially enrolled in dual enrollment classes in August. Twenty-seven of that initial 80, however, did not make it the whole way.
A few students dropped the class early on, while more withdrew later. School officials say students withdrew mostly because they moved to another school or because of poor attendance. And 11 of those 27 students completed the course, but failed to earn the minimum grade of C in order to obtain college credit.
The numbers look better or worse depending upon when you take your snapshot.
The East Baton Rouge Parish school system has calculated that 82.8% of participating Glen Oaks ninth-graders received at least some college credit. That percentage comes from dividing the 53 students earning credit by the 64 students still enrolled at the end of the semester.
BRCC, however, divides those 53 credit-earners by a different number, 76. That’s the number of students who were still enrolled in those courses in early September after the drop date. The resulting percentage is 69.7%.
Caron Smith, chief of staff for East Baton Rouge, defends the 82.8% figure.
“The reason you are looking at that percentage is to determine if the student can successfully academically engage in that subject,” Smith explained.
She said students withdrawing — thereby getting a W added to their college transcript — should be treated differently.
“A W mark doesn’t have any weight at all,” Smith said. “It doesn’t determine whether a student is going to fail or pass the course.”
In an email, BRCC explained why it uses the 69.7% figure, saying it does attach some weight when students withdraw: “A W is still an earned grade on the college transcript.”
Glen Oaks officials say they have been closely monitoring their dual enrollment students and will intervene if a student falls behind.
Suguna Mayweather, an academic coordinator for the program at Glen Oaks, said she and school counselors check in with students every 4 ½ weeks, looking that their attendance, behavior and missed assignments.
“If we see that a student is not going to make it or is just too frustrated and it’s not for them, we have the same high school equivalent course that we can move them to,” Mayweather said.
Early College Inspiration, Pushback
Many high schools across the country have transformed themselves into early colleges, but few districts of any size are taking the concept as far East Baton Rouge is.
Glen Oaks High ninth-graders this year are taking a total of four dual enrollment courses each. When it rolls out districtwide, though, it will be a bit less demanding.
Students are being required to take at least one advanced, college-level course a year — dual enrollment or Advanced Placement — as well as the option of taking career-focused classes that lead to an industry-based credential.
Another possible difference is Glen Oaks students are getting the benefit of having an in-person college instructor and a high school teacher. Students elsewhere may not be so lucky. Future dual enrollment courses may be taught by a qualified high school teacher or the course may be taught online.
Since its official unveiling in December, Pathways to Bright Futures has become a flash point for some Baton Rouge parents and educators who object to the annual advanced course requirement.
Opponents have questioned the potential expense and how the school system will pay for the program over time. An early cost estimate prepared in August — released last week through a public records request — said the program could cost $3.7 million for next school year’s ninth-graders and grow to $5.6 million a year by the time those students become seniors.
The estimates, however, assume 100% participation by eligible students, which is unlikely to occur based on what’s happened at Glen Oaks.
Superintendent Narcisse said he was turned on to the potential of early college after observing an early college high school called Academy of Health Sciences located in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Narcisse worked in that county as an associate superintendent from 2013 to 2016.
“Not only were all the kids graduating, but they were getting all this scholarship money, they were advanced, you saw how all these families were just benefiting,” recalled Narcisse. “I was thinking, wait a minute, they’re onto something.”
Narcisse, however, wanted to use early college in a way that could benefit everyone, not just a select few.
“For programs that help kids have advantages, why are they always for some and not for all?” Narcisse asked.
'All' Not So Easy
Reaching “all” has proved difficult at Glen Oaks High.
Forty to 50 ninth-graders there were never enrolled in dual enrollment courses this year at all. Instead, they were placed instead in other courses.
To see why, you have to turn to the fine print. The school system has reserved ninth-grade dual enrollment courses only for “first-time” ninth-graders. Students who don’t meet that definition are transitional ninth-graders who have yet to complete their eighth-grade requirements, ninth-graders who are repeating the year and special education students in nongraded courses.
Also some of those unenrolled students were ones who transferred to Glen Oaks after school started but too late to add the BRCC courses, school officials said.
Narcisse said that every student who earns an advanced or college-level credit they wouldn’t otherwise have received should be counted as a success story.
“Every time they get the credit means they move closer to college in terms of the course of study they want to pursue," Narcisse said. "It also saves families money, and it gets them closer to doing something in that industry."
The bulk of this year’s incoming ninth-graders at Glen Oaks arrived academically below grade level.
In a Feb. 7 memo to the School Board, Narcisse’s team revealed that only 33% of the “current ninth-grade cohort” at Glen Oaks scored on grade level or better in English language arts last year when they were eighth-graders. The rest were either below grade level or didn’t take the test at all.
Glen Oaks’ Mayweather acknowledged that that has been a challenge.
“We have kids who come highly deficient in math and highly deficient in reading,” Mayweather said
“They may be a first-time ninth-grader, but they may be 17 years old,” Signator added.
One gauge the high school uses to see if incoming ninth-graders are ready for a dual enrollment course is whether they are automatically enrolled in algebra and English 1, classes where students take the LEAP test at the end of the school year.
“If they are not going to be in those classes, it’s very likely they won’t be in dual enrollment courses,” Mayweather said.
Not just a casino, or a salad
Namikas’ classes are currently exploring ancient Rome. Previously they spent time in ancient Africa, Greece, India and Mesopotamia. Each unit inevitably compresses a wealth of information into a few lessons. For instance, her unit on Rome encompasses 1,300 years.
Namikas admitted that she’s able to cover only the “barebones minimum,” but she said she’s trying to equip students to explore these topics in the future on their own.
“They have that starting point, that structure so when they leave the class they can look up something and say, ‘OK, that’s where it fits,” Namikas explained.
“What happens in 44 BC?” Namikas asked 17 teenagers seated Wednesday morning in Room E101.
The question arose during her second day of lecturing on ancient Rome. Namikas wanted her Glen Oaks students to identify a key figure in a famous event that year that caused ancient to shift from a republic, which it had been for more than four centuries, to an empire.
One student suggested Alexander the Great, which was incorrect.
“Not Alexander but another really famous person I haven’t talked about yet,” Namikas responded and then offered the student some hints.
“The name is still in our culture, from casinos and what not,” she continued. “We have a major assassination in 44 B.C… .”
A student finally gives the correct answer: “Julius Caesar.”
Namikas quickly noted that the anniversary of Caesar’s assassination was the day before.
“The Ides of March, it’s known as,” she explained. “That’s the 15th of March.”